LOGAN — Christmas in the Park, the Christmas lighting display that has been a yearly staple in the Logan area since 1994, has opened for its 2022 season at Chief Logan State Park.
Started by the late Tom Rose Tomblin, organizers say that Christmas in the Park has brought seasonal joy to the region with an extensive display of lights inside the park. The lights stretch from the park’s entrance on W.Va. 10 at Justice Addition, up the left fork of the park and concluding at the park swimming pool.
Christmas in the Park makes its debut every year on Thanksgiving night and ends Dec. 31. The lights will stay on each evening until 10 p.m.
This year’s Christmas in the Park will feature three new displays: a large waving elf at the park entrance, children building a snowman and expanded tunnels with two additional snowflake arches.
As always, Christmas in the Park is free to the public, and donations will be taken near the entrance of the display. Those accepting the donations will include local civic groups, churches and schools.
A gift shop is located in the parking lot across from the park museum. Shop items will include the annual Christmas in the Park tree ornament, ornaments and crafts made by local artisans, and postcards and stickers depicting scenes from the display.
Hayrides are given from 6-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The rides will start at the parking lot near the gift shop.
Hot cocoa and coffee will be sold daily at the cocoa hut next to the gift shop.
Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be offered at the park cabin with several local photographers. For more information about those photo opportunities, visit Christmas in the Park on Facebook.