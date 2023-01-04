Jonathan Storage will leave his role as Charleston’s city manager for another job early next year.
Storage has accepted a role in the federal government, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Storage said in separate statements to the Gazette-Mail Thursday.
Storage said he cannot yet publicly confirm the details of the new role.
Goodwin appointed Storage to her leadership team not long after she was first elected in 2018. He graduated from West Virginia University with degrees in political science and law, and previously served as general counsel for the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Goodwin said Storage’s accomplishments with the city are “too many to list,” but include securing more than $10 million in federal earmarks, balancing the fiscal year 2022 and 2023 budgets with no new taxes and without cutting or eliminating essential services, implementing a 7% cost-of-living adjustment for unelected city employees in 2022, and moving the city to an electronic bidding system for purchasing.
In a text message, Goodwin said Storage is one of the most capable and qualified people she’s worked with in 25 years of government work.
“Integrity, intelligence, thoughtful. We are a better city today because of Jonathan Storage,” Goodwin said.
The mayor called Storage’s new role “an amazing step in his career.”
In Storage’s statement Thursday evening, he said he’s proud of the work Goodwin’s administration has done over the past four years, including digging out of financial hardship, navigating through the pandemic, expanding care to vulnerable populations, and revamping the city’s health care program, demolishing dilapidated properties at an “unprecedented rate,” supporting small businesses and improving city parks.
“Mayor Goodwin and the City Council placed their trust in me to help carry the City forward, and I will forever be appreciative of the support I received,” he said. He added that he appreciates the city’s “dedicated and caring workforce.”
“I will leave my position with many wonderful experiences and lessons learned, and I am excited for the next chapter of my career,” he said.
Storage’s last day with the city will be Jan. 3. After that, Goodwin said, she’ll appoint an interim city manager for no more than 30 days while she finishes speaking with candidates.
“While we will miss Jonathan’s leadership, we have an amazing team that helped make these accomplishments a reality, and I am confident the staff we have in place will continue to move Charleston forward,” Goodwin said. “Please join me in thanking him for his service to our city and wishing him the best in his future endeavors.”
