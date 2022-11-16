HUNTINGTON — One teen is dead and another injured after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the Harts area of Lincoln County. Logan County Schools said the deceased was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School.
At about 6:30 a.m., Cpl. J.K. Ramey and TFC. C.A. Lewis of the West Virginia State Police responded to the crash on W.Va. 10 in the Harts area.
The State Police investigation revealed the vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the edge of the road and into a ditch before overturning. Both passengers were ejected.
The driver, a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger, a 15-year-old, was taken by helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Grief counseling was available at Chapmanville Regional High School until 6 p.m. Thursday and will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, even though the school will be closed in honor of Veterans Day.
Phone support is also available at 304-855-4522 during school hours or by texting 304-687-6027 after school hours.
“This is an extremely difficult time for our community, and Logan County Schools will provide counseling and mental health supports for our students for as long as needed,” Interim Superintendent Jeff Huffman said Thursday. “We extend our sympathy to the families involved as we all work through the tragic events of this morning.”