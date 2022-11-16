Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — One teen is dead and another injured after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the Harts area of Lincoln County. Logan County Schools said the deceased was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School.

At about 6:30 a.m., Cpl. J.K. Ramey and TFC. C.A. Lewis of the West Virginia State Police responded to the crash on W.Va. 10 in the Harts area.

