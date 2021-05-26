HUNTINGTON — The hard work of an athletic department paid off Monday night, and it will continue to pay off for the entire university.
With the star secured above the crest of the Marshall University Men’s Soccer team, the prestige — as one university leader called it — will help attract new students to Marshall and the excitement hopefully will carry through the athletic department.
Viewership of ESPN’s coverage of the soccer game was up 79% from last year’s championship game, and university President Jerome Gilbert said clicks on the university’s website have gone up as well.
“Anytime any team has success, you see an increased level of individuals looking at our website and university to see what is going on,” Gilbert said. “That gives us that exposure. It’s added dimension to our marketing that attracts more people. We are excited to look into how we can brand it. We have billboards planned to go up around the state celebrating the win. It’s prominent on our website. We want all the branding to show how much effort the university, and the fans and alumni, put in for this.”
Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick said he woke up Tuesday to 189 text messages congratulating him, many from soccer alumni. He said there is a feeling at the university that has never really been felt before.
“Marshall doesn’t have the money to buy the publicity and goodwill that the championship has done for us,” Hamrick said. “This will help us with student recruitment, it will help with all our other sports. I visited Tuesday with the women’s soccer coach and he said, ‘This will help me in recruiting.’ It helps us all. It’s a win-win-win for everyone. It’s a win for our community, our state, our university. We should all enjoy it and take pride in it.”
Both leaders said they think the win set a fire among Herd fans, who showed up in classic Thundering Herd fashion in Cary, North Carolina. Gilbert said he was shocked at the number of students who went to the game.
The win also helps the already booming soccer youth programs in the Tri-State. Soccer tournaments already bring prospective students to Huntington. For example, former Herd kicker Justin Rohrwasser, who was drafted by New England Patriots, first became interested in Marshall after visiting with his New Jersey soccer team as a teen.
Several of the men’s and women’s Marshall soccer players work with the youth programs, many of which are run by program alumni.
“What happens is when our current athletes get our in the community and region, these young kids, they are role models to young people,” Hamrick said. “... They are such wonderful individuals and so positive with these young kids and they have Marshall shirt on and they go to Marshall and play for Marshall. It has to create a sense of good will to maybe one day those kids will say, this person had such an influence on me, I want to go to Marshall.”
The largely international team also helps bring diversity to the university.
“Soccer allows us to bring in students who maybe wouldn’t normally play a sport, because it is an international sport,” Gilbert said. “Many players out there in other countries see soccer (as) their preferred sport. Our soccer coach is highly connected around the soccer world and he uses his contacts to recruit outstanding players. I interacted with the players at my home and had a marvelous time hearing their stories. They all feel at home at Marshall, and appreciate all the fan support.”
Jamil Roberts, who scored the game-winning goal, told the celebration crowd Tuesday he was lost in 2016 when he was let go by his club in England. He was searching and somehow found himself in Huntington.
“You made us more at home than we could have ever imagined,” Roberts told the crowd.
Hamrick said Marshall student-athletes carry an affinity for the university for the rest of their lives.
The momentum continues with head coach Chris Grassie signing a new five-year contract Friday afternoon. Most of the team, with the exception of Roberts, will return in July to begin work on the 2021 season.