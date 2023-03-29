Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The newly appointed interim superintendent of the West Virginia State Police said last Wednesday that he plans to address alleged misconduct in the agency from the top down.

During a briefing hosted by Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, interim superintendent Lt. Col. Jack Chambers said he will evaluate every appointed position within the top ranks of the State Police.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

