CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Human Rights Commission (HRC) will present a virtual premiere of its celebration of the 60th Anniversary of West Virginia Human Rights Act and Fair Housing Month at 9 a.m., Tuesday, April 27, on the HRC Facebook page at facebook.com/WVHRC.
The event may also be viewed at 8 p.m. April 27 on West Virginia Public Broadcasting channels. Following these presentations, the event will be posted to the HRC Facebook page.
Featured speakers include:
- Governor Jim Justice
- U.S. Senator Joe Manchin
- U.S. Congressman Alex Mooney
- Lisa Johnston, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia
- Meshea Poore, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for the West Virginia University Division of Diversity Equity and Inclusion
- Jill Upson, Executive Director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs.
“The West Virginia Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination in employment, housing, and places of public accommodation,” said Tony Spenia, HRC Interim Director. “As we recognize and celebrate this historic moment for our state, we also highlight the importance of fair housing which prohibits discrimination in housing, including rentals, sales, mortgage lending, and insurance, because of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability or familial status. The HRC enforces both acts to assure equal opportunities for all West Virginians.”
The work that provided the basis for this press release was supported by funding under a grant with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
For more information, contact Jennifer Fletcher at Jennifer.L.Fletcher@wv.gov.