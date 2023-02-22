ALUM CREEK — The Lincoln County Commission issued a proclamation Thursday honoring the late Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager during what would have been the week of his 100th birthday.
A Hamlin native, Yeager was a military test pilot who was the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound and live to tell about it. He died at age 97.
Commissioner Josh Stowers met Victoria Yeager, Chuck’s widow, Thursday at the Alum Creek Church of Christ. Stowers presented a Proclamation to Victoria before a small celebration in Chuck’s honor.
The County Commission also announced it will begin the application process to the United States Postal Service to have Chuck’s image on a postage stamp.
“Chuck Yeager is an American Hero,” Stowers said. “He’s also Lincoln County’s favorite son. He has been an inspiration for generations of Lincoln Countians, West Virginians, and all Americans to push boundaries, shoot for the stars, and achieve our greatest goals. Tonight, on the week of his 100th birthday, it is our honor to begin to shepherd this process that hopefully further cements the legacy of General Yeager.”
Yeager was born Feb. 13, 1923, in Myra, Lincoln County. He first stepped into a cockpit during World War II after joining the Army Air Forces directly out of high school. By the end of the war, he was a fighter ace credited with shooting down at least 12 German planes, including five in one day. Making the military his career, he emerged in the late 1940s as one of the newly created Air Force’s most revered test pilots.
His greatest breakthrough occurred on Oct. 14, 1947, when a B-29 aircraft released then-Capt. Yeager and his squat, orange Bell X-1 experimental craft at nearly 20,000 feet over California’s Mojave Desert. The Bell X-1 was propelled by a four-chamber rocket engine and a volatile mix of ethyl alcohol, water and liquid oxygen, and Gen. Yeager named it “Glamorous Glennis” after his first wife. Gen. Yeager, traveling at nearly 700 mph, broke the sound barrier.