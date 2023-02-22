Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

ALUM CREEK — The Lincoln County Commission issued a proclamation Thursday honoring the late Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager during what would have been the week of his 100th birthday.

A Hamlin native, Yeager was a military test pilot who was the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound and live to tell about it. He died at age 97.

Recommended for you