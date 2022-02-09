HAMLIN — The candidate filing period for the 2022 election recently closed, and the slate of candidates for the May primary has been set.
The 2022 primary election is Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
“After overseeing a historic general election in November 2020 and more than 100 municipal elections in 2021, our team and our county clerks are ready for the 2022 midterm elections,” Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a statement. “I will do everything within my authority as the state’s chief election official to work with all 55 county clerks to ensure that our elections are safe, fair, and secure.”
State law requires candidates to be residents of the district they’re running in, as well as be registered voters and be of age to hold the office by the November general election.
Lincoln County is now included in West Virginia State Senate 7, West Virginia State House 30 and West Virginia State House 31.
Candidates for state and local offices representing Lincoln County are as follows:
Senatorial District 7
Republican Chad McCormick, Yawkey
Democrat Ron Stollings, Danville
Republican Mike Stuart, South Charleston
Delegate District 30
Republican David “Flimsy” Adkins, Hamlin
Democrat Roger May, Alum Creek
Democrat Deidra Roberts, Hamlin
Republican Cecil Silva, Morrisvale
Republican Andrew Stanley, Alum Creek
Delegate District 31
Republican Jill Barker, Chapmanville
Republican Haskel Boytek, Chapmanville
Republican Margitta Mazzocchi (incumbent)
County Clerk
Democrat Direl Baker, Ranger (incumbent)
Republican Kristy Scraggs, Branchland
County Commission
Republican Kim Blair, Harts
Democrat Charles Vance, Midkiff (incumbent)
Circuit Clerk
Democrat Charles Brumfield, Harts (incumbent)
Republican Brian Graley, Griffithsville
Board Of Education
Rodney Cummings, Alum Creek (incumbent) — Division 1
R. Jody Pistore, Alum Creek — Division 1
Johnny Workman, Tornado — Division 1
Rodney Lynn Baker II, Ranger (incumbent) — Division 2