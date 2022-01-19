HAMLIN — The candidate filing period for the 2022 election opened Jan. 10, with multiple individuals signing up to run for office on the first day.
According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, candidates have until midnight Saturday, Jan. 29, to file to get on the 2022 party primary ballot.
Interested candidates for federal, legislative, circuit and family court judicial seats, and elected offices that span more than one county will have to file at the Secretary of State’s Office in Charleston or the Secretary of State’s business hubs in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. Candidates for county-level offices can file with the county clerk’s office.
Candidates also can mail certificates of announcement and filing fees to the Secretary of State’s Office. The certificate of announcement application is available at GoVoteWV.com.
“After overseeing an historic general election in November 2020 and more than 100 municipal elections in 2021, our team and our county clerks are ready for the 2022 midterm elections,” Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a statement. “I will do everything within my authority as the state’s chief election official to work with all 55 county clerks to ensure that our elections are safe, fair, and secure.”
Potential candidates for the statehouse should visit GoVoteWV.com and the Legislature’s website to see the new Senate and House redistricting maps and determine what district they are eligible to run in. State law requires candidates to be residents of the district they’re running in, as well as be registered voters and be of age to hold the office by the November general election.
Lincoln County is now included in West Virginia State Senate 7, West Virginia State House 30 and West Virginia State House 31.
The following candidates had filed to seek office in the 2022 election as of Friday:
Senatorial District 7
Republican Chad McCormick, Yawkey
Delegate District 30
Republican David “Flimsy” Adkins, Hamlin
Democrat Roger May, Alum Creek
Delegate District 31
Republican Margitta Mazzocchi (incumbent)
County Clerk
Democrat Direl Baker, Hamlin (incumbent)
Republican Kristy Scraggs, Branchland
County Commission
Democrat Charles Vance, Midkiff (incumbent)
Circuit Clerk
Democrat Charles Brumfield, Harts (incumbent)
Republican Brian Graley, Griffithsville
Board Of Education
Rodney Cummings, Alum Creek (incumbent)
R. Jody Pistore, Alum Creek
Johnny Workman, Tornado
Howard “Hoss” Farley, Harts
Jeremy W. Wilson, Branchland
David Bell, Hamlin
Fred Curry, Hamlin (incumbent)
The 2022 primary election is Tuesday, May 10.