CAMC Center for Learning & Research
Construction is underway on Charleston Area Medical Center’s Center for Learning and Research in Kanawha City. It’s about a quarter-mile from CAMC’s Cancer Center, rising between the 31st Street underpass and a Chesterfield Avenue restaurant.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

Construction crews swarmed earlier this week over Charleston Area Medical Center’s Center for Learning and Research.

City officials approved the project in late 2020, and construction began in April 2021. Work isn’t expected to finish until spring.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-

348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

