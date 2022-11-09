Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — An outpouring of grief for a Cabell Midland High School student who died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 64 near Milton on Thursday afternoon continued Friday through the school day and as his football teammates took to the field that evening.

Milton Police said Caige Rider, 17, of Huntington, who was a senior at the school, was the victim of the accident. Rider was a member of the football team who wore No. 35.

