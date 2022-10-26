HAMLIN — Carnivore BBQ in Hamlin has grown from a small mobile business to become part of the local dining landscape.
Back in September of 2016, April Browning’s husband, Jonathan, had a pretty severe electrical accident while working as a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
“He was pulling electrical lines and hooking them into the new station and he received static induction. If it was live, it would have killed him. But it went through his hand and blew out his back. He had to be off work for a year,” Browning said.
While he was off, he was inspired by BBQ shows on The Food Network to pursue his passion for barbecue.
“He had always had a thing for barbecue and we had pits and stuff at the house,” Browning said.
Before long, the Brownings were looking at a smoker and then they were buying one. They soon caught the competition bug and began competing in Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned events.
“We did a few and it grew into people asking us to do pop ups and catering. We realized working out of two tents and a smoker is really hard, so we purchased a food trailer in 2018,” Browning said.
The Brownings continued to compete and also operated their food trailer at several fairs and festivals. In late 2018, Browning found the building at 8515 Court Ave. was being renovated in preparation for being listed for sale.
Carnivore BBQ opened Feb. 28, 2020 and the pandemic hit about two weeks later, Browning said.
“We’re hanging in. It’s been difficult,” Browning said.
Despite that, the Brownings persisted and began shifting toward competitive steak cooking.“We started that in 2021. Both of my boys are cooks, too,” Browning said.
In March 2022, the entire family consisting of April, Jonathan, and the boys, Joshua and Jared Roberts qualified to compete in the Steak Cookoff Association World Championships in Fort Worth.
Joshua is currently 18th in the world, while Jared is 63rd, Browning said. Jared also holds the title of West Virginia Steak Champion.
April is 24th in the world in the ancillary division, which involves preparing a dish with an ingredient predetermined by the judges.
“We’re pretty serious about our cooking around here,” Browning said.
Browning said she tries to offer as much variety as possible at the restaurant. Even though it’s a barbecue restaurant, a lot of people ask for vegetarian and vegan options. Browning is happy to even deviate from the menu, if necessary.
“We’ll make a plan and I’ll go cook. That’s the beauty of owning your own business. We can be very versatile,” Browning said.
Carnivore BBQ participates in community activities, hosting SCA cook-offs and even a BBQ Bash.
“We did one in September here in Lincoln County. We try to do it as a fundraiser of some sort. This year, we gave it to Lincoln Primary Care Center. They didn’t charge us to use their facility and they have a senior lunch program, so we just gave back the profit to support that,” Browning said.
The restaurant employs 11 people. The family has their sights set on expansion. Browning hopes to expand their line of steak seasonings and sauces and create a website.
“We’re always looking to try to bring new ideas. A lot of people refer to us as a destination spot. We get a lot of people who are not from the area who come down. We’re trying to showcase Hamlin and bring people to the area and hopefully boost some of the tourism,” Browning concluded.