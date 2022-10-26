Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.





HAMLIN — Carnivore BBQ in Hamlin has grown from a small mobile business to become part of the local dining landscape.

Back in September of 2016, April Browning’s husband, Jonathan, had a pretty severe electrical accident while working as a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

