HAMLIN — Sheila “Butchie” Burns has an extensive background in education and a desire to make sure experienced educators do not leave their home school system for greener pastures in other counties.
Burns will join the Lincoln County Board of Education on July 1, along with fellow new members Jody Pistore, Jeremy Wilson, and David Bell. These four all won seats in the May 10 election and will join sitting member Dana Snyder.
Burns is a doctorate-level educator with a history in both teaching and administration, and has spent most of her career working in Lincoln County Schools. She grew up in Lincoln County, was raised by her grandparents in Branchland, and attended the former Guyan Valley High School. She went to Marshall University and married Charles “Butch” Burns.
By the time she graduated from Marshall with a master’s degree, Burns had already been teaching at Fez Elementary School at Mud River. She also taught at Midway, where she had 40 students in her first-grade class, back before there were class-size restrictions. Her master’s is focused on elementary education and seventh to 12th grade English. She also has supervisor’s and principal’s certificates. Burns received her doctorate in curriculum, instruction, and educational leadership from West Virginia University.
“I’ve always loved teaching and being with students and the people I work with,” Burns said.
Burns had a minor in special education and became a special education teacher in Lincoln County, working at Hamlin PK-8 for 13 years.
From there, Burns became a supervisor of elementary education for Lincoln County Schools, where she worked for several years before becoming principal at Hamlin High School for five years. She has also worked as an assistant principal at the middle-school level. She has also taught at the college level.
For a time, Burns and her husband lived in Georgia for his work and Burns taught English at a high school with 2,500 students.
“That was an interesting experience and a new wrinkle in my educational experience,” Burns said.
Burns’ grandmother, who still lived in Branchland, became sick, so Burns moved back home, where she remained. She is currently an adult education instructor for the Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library. She teaches several classes a week at the libraries in Hamlin, Alum Creek, and Guyan River.
“I just think with the experiences that I’ve had, at all the levels that I’ve had, I just really thought that I could help the board. There were a lot of people running. There needed to be some people who know the Lincoln County School System and know it from PK to 12th grade. I am that gal,” Burns said.
Burns is worried about the number of teachers who seem to be leaving Lincoln County for employment in other nearby counties, particularly at the high school. These are people who are from Lincoln County and have worked here for years, but are choosing to leave, Burns said.
“I’m concerned about the number of teachers leaving our high school. These are not people who are moving back to Cabell and Kanawha counties. These are people who have lived here the whole time and, all of a sudden, they’re leaving. I’m worried we don’t have enough teachers to replace them. I’m worried we won’t even be able to get substitutes. What are we as a board and administration doing to keep our veteran teachers? Why are they leaving? Whatever the reason is, we’ve got to discuss it and come up with a positive way to address it,” Burns said.
Burns said she wants to work with Lincoln County Schools administrators at the central office, including Superintendent Jeff Kelley, on guiding the county out of the “State of Emergency” the West Virginia Department of Education declared for the school system. Under the state of emergency, the county is operating under the supervision of the WVDE in order to prevent full intervention by the state.
Administrators and the current board have reported a great deal of progress in areas of concern, from academics to finance and facilities. Burns said she is looking forward to getting into the details of the county’s efforts.
“I think the first thing we as a board will need to do is talk to our superintendent. He will have to be our guide about where we are and what they’re saying we need to continue to do,” Burns said.
The same sentiment is true about the new Duval PK-8 school building that is planned to be constructed at the site of the old school, which was condemned due to structural concerns. Burns noted that the plan will include the consolidation of Duval and Midway, which will result in longer bus trips for students. She fears this may cause a loss of students to Kanawha County.
And as much as Burns loves academics, she is also aware of the importance of a strong vocational program for Lincoln County.
“You and I both know that kids, when they graduate, are ready to do different things. Some are ready to look for jobs. They want to be employed. They want to have a skill that’s an employable skill. That’s one of the wonderful things we do at our high school. College isn’t for everybody. We need a long-range study, three to four years, to follow up on our graduates. How many are still in college after the first year? How many are employed? How many have had other training?” Burns said.
There are a lot of issues to address, but Burns is happy to get started. She’s looking forward to taking on this new role in education in her home county.
“I’ve always been a Lincoln County gal. I’ve always just wanted wants best for our students and our citizens. I want to have the best schools we can have without any background plots,” Burns said.