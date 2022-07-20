HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Community Outreach Program recently approved the budget for its upcoming Reaching for Recovery event.
The program’s board of directors met at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11, at M&R Restaurant.
Members present were President Ryan Elkins, Secretary Emilee Frye, Treasurer Kelly Miller, Vice President David Roberts, and Mary Crouch. Community members present were Tyler Carter, Josh Murphy, and Sarah Brown
The board approved the minutes from the previous meeting as read by Frye. Miller read and the board approved the treasurer’s report.
Elkins submitted and the board approved a money motion for $1,600 for the budget of the Reaching for Recovery event, which is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 in the field behind the Lincoln Primary Care Center at 7400 Lynn Ave. in Hamlin.
He said $500 of this budget will come from sponsorship.
This budget will cover the DJ, food and the inflatables.
Crouch suggested getting a dunk tank from the Guyan River Volunteer Fire Department.
Kelly Miller suggested that volunteers and vendors arrive early, so that everyone gets assistance setting up.
Elkins later added he is still seeking organizations to provide information booths and outreach services for the event.
“We want to show a collaborative effort here in Lincoln County so people can see we’re working together to better meet the needs of our community,” he said.
Elkins submitted expense sheets for himself and Frye for the month of June. Elkins’ reimbursement totaled $200.02, and Frye’s totaled $41.31. Checks were dispersed by Miller.