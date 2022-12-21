Lincoln County residents are being encouraged to participate in broadband mapping in order to improve internet service in rural areas of West Virginia.
The Federal Communications Commission released its new National Broadband Map and state officials are asking West Virginians to log on and report inaccuracies about their internet service.
The map will determine how federal funds for broadband improvements are allocated, so it’s crucial that West Virginians paint an accurate picture of the quality of internet service in the state, according to an informational session hosted Monday by Senators Joe Manchin, Shelley Moore Capito and the West Virginia Office of Broadband.
The map can be found at broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home. Once users input their address, they can review the reported broadband availability at their location.
If this information is inaccurate, users will have the option of submitting three different types of challenges — location, availability, and speed. There is a step-by-step guide on how to submit these challenges at fcc.gov/BroadbandData/consumers.
Challenges must be submitted to the FCC by Jan. 13.
Manchin said West Virginia has 2,400 speed tests that indicate the FCC’s map may be inaccurate and the state plans to file a bulk challenge.
“West Virginia is primed to receive and compete for hundreds of millions to bring reliable, affordable broadband access to all of West Virginia, regardless of where they live, but only if those locations are accurately mapped,” Manchin said.
The West Virginia Office of Broadband already has identified some issues with the FCC map, said program manager Jamie Hoffman. He said the map includes a total of 902,699 serviceable locations in the state, but the Office of Broadband has identified at least 138,000 locations missing from the map.
And because satellite service is included in the federal map, West Virginia is shown at nearly 100 percent served, Hoffman said. When satellite is removed from that picture, the number drops to about 79 percent, he said.
Historically, internet service providers have been able to report their own numbers, which further contributes to the inaccuracy of the map, officials said.
This is an “unprecedented opportunity” for West Virginians to challenge the accuracy of the federal map, said Kelly Workman, director of the West Virginia Office of Broadband.
“These maps have been a challenge, and that’s putting it nicely, for years. Everyone in West Virginia has known for a long time that these maps are not serving our state well,” Workman added.
Each state will receive a baseline of $100 million for broadband improvements, officials said during the session. But as much as $600 million more might be available, Workman said.
That’s why this opportunity is crucial, Capito said.
“Why are we putting such heavy emphasis on this? Because the amount we get is going to be calculated on how many are unserved or underserved in our region. That is the key element. Unserved or underserved areas. We think that West Virginia has been way undercounted here and that is a source of great concern for us,” Capito said.