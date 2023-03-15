HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education purchased the Hamlin Lion’s Club Field recently and received a report detailing several critical areas that need to be addressed in a BRIM report.
The BRIM report is a property safety and loss control risk assessment.
Built in the 1960’s, the Lions Club athletic complex in Hamlin is a multi-acre property home to a football field with grandstands, football practice field, soccer field, four baseball/softball fields, one tee-ball field, tennis courts, concession stands, press boxes, picnic pavilions, walking trail, parking areas with access road and playground.
Several areas were deemed critical and are as follows:
- Baseball field (Field #2) — electric service covers missing
- Baseball field (Field #2 — improper electric wiring
- Baseball field (Field #2) — backstop fencing bracket bolts facing inward
- Baseball field (Field #3) — fencing top guards need repaired or replaced
- Baseball fields (Fields #3 & #4) — grandstands/bleacher structural and fall protection deficiencies
- Baseball field (Field #4) — exposed electrical component
- Football Locker Facility — electrical concerns in shower room
- Football Locker Facility — improper electrical wiring
- Football Locker Facility — exterior exit doors padlocked
- Football Visitor Grandstand — sharp edges and fall prevention
- Football Home Grandstand — fall prevention
- Football Press Box — electrical and wiring multiple concerns
- Football Concession — deep fryer equipment present without required fire protection
- Damaged fencing around electrical transformer
- Playground — surfacing material and perimeter containment border
Other items deemed important were:
- Softball field (Field #1) — unprotected fencing top
- Softball field (Field #1) — lack of ADA parking and access
- Tee-ball field — blocked ADA access
- Tee-ball field — lack of fencing top guard
- Baseball field (Field #2) — uneven walking surfaces
- Baseball field (Field #2) — unsecured bottom edges of fencing
- Baseball field (Field #2) — concrete pad on ground near home plate
- Baseball field (Field #2) — inadequate/unstable seating in dugouts
- Baseball field (Field #2) — inadequate dugout access
- Baseball field (Field #2) — trip hazard in high traffic pathway
- Baseball field (Field #2) — lack of ADA access
- Baseball field (Field #3) — lack of GFCI protection
- Baseball field (Field #4) — sharp/protruding fasteners and wire ties on backstop
- Baseball field (Field #4) — football goalposts in outfield
- Football Locker Facility — uneven walk surface/trip hazard
- Football Locker Facility — Lack of emergency egress lighting and signage
- Football Locker Facility — exposed electrical components missing covers
- Football Locker Facility — lack of GFCI at water fountain
- Football Locker Facility — unstable bench seating at lockers
- Football Locker Facility — drainpipe needed on hot water tank
- Football Locker Facility — fire extinguishers inadequate and expired
- Football field — protruding bracket
- Football Home Grandstand — railing insufficient height in ADA area
- Home Side Football Grandstand Hillside — temporary fencing and walkway to press box should be improved
- Football Concession — railing needed at worker entrance
- Storage building beside football concession — damaged wooden stair
- Football field endzones — electrical wiring unsecured
- Picnic Pavillion — railing needed at stage and electrical concerns
- Far light pole beyond soccer field — electrical concerns
- Stage building — elevated surface needs railing
- Stage building — has been vandalized and broken glass
- Tennis Court — repair fencing/gate
- Tennis Court — uneven/damaged playing surfaces
- Playground Shelter — picnic tables damaged
- Playground Shelter — roof damage
- Playground — damaged equipment
- Playground — exposed steel anchors on climbing structures
- ALL FIELDS — wire rope barriers present hazards
Some of the above issues have been addressed and others will be as the year progresses into the summer according to Lincoln County Schools.