MUD RIVER — A home was lost to fire on Bulger Road in Mud River on Saturday according to fire officials who responded to the call.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the structure fully engulfed and used over 3500 gallons of water to control the blaze, according to Mud River assistant fire chief Chris Lovejoy.
“The cause is unknown at this time and thankfully we have no injuries to report,” Lovejoy said on Saturday.
Mutual aid was in play thanks to the Morrisvale Fire Department — who have a satellite station in Lincoln County.
The Mud River truck fleet was bolstered in February with a 2000 Freightliner, which was put into immediate action by the department.