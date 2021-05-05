BRANCHLAND — A Branchland man is facing charges following a burglary on March 24, according to a criminal complaint.
Jeffrey Davis, 34 was arrested April 22 after police identified him as the accused. Davis is charged with burglary as a felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of petit larceny and destruction of property.
According to the report, Troopers First Class C.A. Lewis and S.G. Fox of the West Virginia State Police responded around 8 a.m. March 24 to a residence in the Branchland area of Lincoln County for a burglary complaint.
Upon arrival, the victim reportedly notified officers that at around 7 a.m. they were in their garage, which was located about 100 yards from their home, according to the complaint.
According to police, the victim stated they came out of the garage and observed a man exiting the home with a 24” Roku television. The victim reportedly said they “knew who the accused was and could easily identify him.”
The report states, the victim said they yelled at the man, and he then fled the scene on foot. That was when the victim called 911 and went inside to see if anything else was missing.
According to police, the victim reported the door to the home being locked while they were in the garage, and that the latch had been damaged when the door was forced open.
The victim told police that two cell phones were missing from inside the home.
As of press time, Davis was still being held at Western Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.