YAWKEY — A Branchland man was arrested on charges alleging he stole a car, crashed it and attempted to steal another vehicle, according to court records.
Kevin Dale Bowman, 35, of Branchland, was charged with refusal to fingerprint, trespassing, obstructing an officer, tampering with a motor vehicle, attempting to commit a felony, and grand larceny, according to court records.
As of press time, he was held in Western Regional Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond, court records show.
The charges against Bowman are outlined in two criminal complaints filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court.
The first was filed by Cpl. Jarred K. Ramey of the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin, and the second was filed by Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville.
The complaints detail two separate incidents that occurred the morning of Aug. 5.
The first occurred around 4 a.m.
Bowman was spotted at a residence in the area of Upper Mud River Road, where the complaint states he removed a Toyota Tacoma that he later crashed in Griffithsville.
The second incident occurred around 7:35 a.m. when Linville received a report of a suspicious person at a business in Yawkey. The caller stated a bald man in his 40s wearing only his shoes and underwear was trying to break into an employee’s vehicle, according to the complaint.
When he arrived, Linville saw an individual who fit the description standing in a parking lot, according to the complaint. Linville gave the individual several verbal commands, but he refused to comply, the complaint states.
Linville detained the individual and placed him in a police cruiser, according to the complaint.
Later, during processing, he refused to comply while being fingerprinted, the complaint states.