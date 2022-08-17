Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Kevin Bowman

YAWKEY — A Branchland man was arrested on charges alleging he stole a car, crashed it and attempted to steal another vehicle, according to court records.

Kevin Dale Bowman, 35, of Branchland, was charged with refusal to fingerprint, trespassing, obstructing an officer, tampering with a motor vehicle, attempting to commit a felony, and grand larceny, according to court records.

