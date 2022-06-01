MADISON — Boone Memorial Hospital has expanded its mental health services to reach more patients in need throughout the community.
The hospital is now a licensed behavioral health center.
Boone Memorial’s Brighter Futures Executive Director Brent Tomblin spoke about what this designation means for clients.
“What that means is, we can continue doing the medication-assisted treatments that we have been doing; but by our current regulations before the LBHC certification, we were only allowed to do therapy for patients who receive medication. With this certification, it has broadened our scope and we aren’t limited to that.”
Through the certification, the hospital can offer services like family therapy, marriage counseling and addiction therapy without medication.
“With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, we are excited by this news,” Tomblin said.
Brighter Futures is a Boone Memorial Hospital Substance and Mental Health Treatment Program. This program and partnership was made possible via a State Opioid Response Grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation.
The Boone Memorial Hospital Board of Directors earmarked additional funding to further develop and strengthen the initiative.
Ohio native and Kanawha County resident Dr. Melissa Moody played a major role in setting up mental health services at Boone Memorial Hospital in November 2019; these services are also available to Brighter Futures clients.
“It really didn’t exist prior to that, and there weren’t any services available in terms of therapy services or direct psychiatric care,” she said. “We’ve come so far in a short time and we are all proud of that.”
The high referral numbers produced by the hospital showed that a psychiatrist was needed on staff.
Licensed psychologist Dr. Angel Glick came on board along with Certified Physician’s Assistant Casey Hatfield, creating — along with Moody — the nucleus around which the mental health services department would be developed.
“We look to bring on another therapist in the near future, and we certainly look to grow,” Moody said.
Moody spoke about the need for mental health services in rural communities.
“Rural communities in West Virginia are different,” she said. “There are great things about it. I quickly realized how important the family structure is. That is usually the top priority and when it is disrupted by something like a death, someone moving away or sometimes addiction, the wheels often come off.”
She added, “This isn’t the way it is everywhere, but it is here in rural West Virginia and it is important for us to recognize that.”
Moody sees children as young as 6 and also serves elderly patients.
“Being here has been great, and I can honestly say that I don’t want to be anywhere else,” she said. “It has been a learning experience. When I hired our therapist, we had a conversation about what I felt our needs were for this community, and I remember saying to her that she needed to be able to handle grief because it is very difficult for patients to move forward after there has been a loss. I love working here and I love what we have been able to provide for the community, and I feel we’ve built a staff of providers who really care about the people.”
Moody has resident physicians come to Madison from Charleston Area Medical Center, and she always stresses to them the unique elements of practicing in rural communities.
She said the need for mental health care goes far beyond the boundaries of West Virginia.
“I travel some and have the opportunity to speak with other healthcare providers in different states, and there is just a resounding need for mental health care, providers and availability,” she said. “Covid changed the game in terms of mental health awareness.”
“Thankfully, the stigma of mental health has declined and I think people are reaching out more now when they see they need professional help. Mental health care will continue to grow. We need more access and more providers, and I think we will get there moving forward.”
The COVID-19 pandemic provided unique challenges for mental health care providers.
“We are seeing an uptick in adolescents who are struggling with socialization, anxiety and depression and they may have lost the ability to communicate with teachers and peers. They are struggling to keep up with their work because their work was so different during covid. There is also the element of loss related to covid for adults as well.”
She added, “I don’t think there is a game plan for going into something like that (pandemic). Retrospectively, we see that perhaps smaller social groups would have been better than virtual school. We’ve seen kids fall behind academically. For me, I have a different perspective for kids and school. They don’t want to go back now due to the heightened level of anxiety they are dealing with.”
Moody said she is thankful that her career journey led to Boone Memorial Hospital.
“I feel very fortunate to be in the position I am in professionally,” she said. “I’m very happy here and I want to continue to grow and expand our services for our community.”
Visit bmh.org or call 304-369-1230 for more information on Brighter Futures or Dr. Melissa Moody.