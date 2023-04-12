BOONE COUNTY — Madeline Howell’s journey with functional neurological disorder has led to Gov. Jim Justice declaring the month of April 2023 as Functional Neurological Disorder month.
FND is a problem with the functioning of the nervous system, and how the brain and body sends and receives signals.
The condition caused Howell to suffer seizures and episodes of fainting; she had up to 18 seizures a day during the height of her FND struggle.
Howell, 20, was adopted from Sevastopol, Ukraine, and grew up in the Danville area, where she attended Van High School and graduated from the Christian Faith Academy.
Howell suffered a first seizure on May 10, 2018; May 29 of this year will mark four years seizure-free for Howell.
“At the beginning I felt very alone, because this is a rare disorder,” said Howell.
“We went to five different hospitals, and two of them were out of state. Cleveland Clinic is the one that diagnosed me with this, and the treatment for it is Cognitive Based Therapy. Distracting your mind when your anxiety gets bad. Doing jumping jacks, listening to music, making a journal of how you feel each day, those are some of the things I did to cope with this.”
Although Howell’s condition has significantly improved, there are still some activities that she can’t participate in, such as concerts and haunted houses due to the strobe lights.
“They have those strobe lights and the loud music, all of those things together would cause me to be overwhelmed and my brain would be overstimulated, so I would have a seizure,” she said.
To make a positive out of the situation, Howell’s journey with the disorder has led her to serving as an EMT, in addition to studying organizational leadership at the University of Charleston.
Howell also has an associate’s degree in paramedic science.
Howell praised paramedics Trevor Vance and the late Richard Smith for their caretaking of her during previous seizures.
“Richard had me laughing by the time we got to the hospital. I saw him and Trevor, and that’s what inspired me to become an EMT,” added Howell. “Having this disorder has inspired me to do what I do today. Ever since I saw them come to me at my worst, I wanted to do that for other people.”
With the assistance of Del. Josh Holstein, Howell’s mother, Angela Howell, sent a letter to the governor with the goal of having FND month recognized in the state of West Virginia.
Holstein submitted that letter to Justice, who designated April of this year as West Virginia’s inaugural FND Awareness Month.
Howell and her mother also worked alongside Holstein with the goal of possibly drafting a bill that would require school personnel and staff to be educated and familiar with FND.
Howell thanked the governor for his quick response regarding the matter.
“It means the world to both of us. The fact that he responded back in a timely manner with this, it means more to me than I can even express to him. I want to tell him thank you for this, and I see this as a good thing. It’s going to bring a lot of positive things to the state of West Virginia going forward with educating people in this.”
Howell’s mother spoke on her mindset during her daughter’s health journey.
“At first, I felt helpless. I felt like I couldn’t help my child, watching her endure everything that she was. It was heartbreaking, lots of silent tears, anxiety and irritation on my part, because if you don’t know what’s wrong with your child, and other people don’t know what’s wrong with your child, it becomes extremely frustrating. I felt relieved once we got a diagnosis, and then we were onto healing. The driving to all of the various hospitals, the hospital stays, watching everything take place and the helpless feeling is horrible. It’s a horrible experience, but I feel confident that we can reach out to other people and help other children due to what Madeline has endured,” she said.