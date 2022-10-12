QUINLAND — Robin Green believes her faith, family and friends propelled her past breast cancer.
Green, 64, is from Mallory, West Virginia, and graduated from Man High School in 1975.
Green has a family history of cancer and lost her mother, Mae Salyers, in addition to her sisters, Connie Canterbury White and Sharon Boyd, to the disease.
Green found out that she had cancer during her yearly mammogram in 2021. She began doing yearly mammograms after the age of 40 as a promise to her late sister Connie Canterbury White, who passed away from breast cancer in 2007.
Green had her mass removed at the CAMC Cancer Center on May 4, 2021. Shortly after the procedure, Green started her chemotherapy journey consisting of 16 treatments. Following her chemotherapy treatment, Green was given a short break before undergoing radiation treatment.
Due to successful treatment efforts, in the early spring of 2022 Green was considered cancer-free.
Although her cancer hasn’t returned, Green had a double mastectomy performed Sept. 20 to relieve pain created from her radiation treatments.
Robin Green said her faith in God and the support from her husband, Joey Green, allowed her to stay strong during her battle with breast cancer.
“Joey was always with me. He was always my biggest supporter through it,” said Robin Green. “He sat there for four hours in a chair while I took chemo. He could have gone somewhere and said ‘I’ll be back to get you,’ but he didn’t. He was there with me from Day One.”
Green said the community rallied around her during her cancer journey. She received an abundance of prayer messages from local churches and visits from old friends during that time.
“Some people I’ve never even heard of sent me cards, and a lot of my friends that I had knew years ago we actually met and got back together since all of this,” added Green.
Robin and Joey Green both thanked the Julia Price Breast Cancer Foundation for providing them with funding for gas while they made frequent hospital visits.
“They basically bought all of our gas during the radiation and chemo treatments,” said Joey Green.
The Julia Price Breast Cancer Foundation is a local organization that supports Boone County breast cancer patients.
Green said the hardest obstacle throughout her battle was the day she originally found out she had cancer.
“There’s nobody in there with you — no family and no supporters. They told me right there on the spot. I didn’t take it to heart at first, I didn’t sit down to cry, bawl and give up, but the whole journey of it has been an eye-opener,” Green said.
Green advised patients in similar situations to remain faithful and continue fighting.
“Stay strong in God, keep God in your life and always put Christ first,” she said. “People need to stay strong and keep their wits about them, don’t get depressed and low hearted — you can do that.”
Green continued to stay active despite having cancer, and she highlighted gardening as one of her main activities.
“If you stay active, it helps a lot. If I’d have done what everyone else said I needed to do, you wouldn’t be talking to me today — I believe that with all my heart,” she said.
Currently, Green is recovering from a blood clot in her leg caused by the double mastectomy procedure. Doctors have advised her to be stationary as much as possible to aid her recovery, and she has already noticed a reduction in swelling. Green will continue her treatment for the blood clot at Boone Memorial.
Robin Green expressed her gratitude for her church family at Bandytown, in addition to her friends, nieces, children and grandchildren for their continuous love and support throughout her lengthy fight with cancer.
Green offered a final message to women everywhere: “Please get checked regularly. The mammograms are awesome to find it.”