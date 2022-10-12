Williamson Health & Wellness Center welcomed Bonnie’s Bus on Sept. 13. Reserved by Mingo County Family Resource Network Director Amy Hannah for employee wellness, Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammography unit that travels across rural areas of West Virginia offering breast cancer screenings in a comfortable, convenient environment.
Established in 2009 to honor Bonnie Wells Wilson, who succumbed to breast cancer in rural West Virginia, Bonnie’s Bus was created for those with limited or no access to mammography screenings. The bus serves those with private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, qualified applicants of the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program in addition to uninsured patients who can also be screened through grant funding and donations.
Early detection is key when it comes to breast cancer. Bonnie’s Bus has detected more than 100 cases of breast cancer since 2009.
Hannah, also an employee of Williamson Health & Wellness Center, benefitted from the screening service in 2021. She was diagnosed with DCIS, which is an intraductal carcinoma breast cancer.
“I am thankful that I only required surgery and 20 rounds of radiation. I have heard it said for years, and now I yell it from the rooftops ... early detection is key,” Hannah said.