HARTS — When the coronavirus hit in March of 2020, Tami Boling’s first concern was to find a way to feed the kids in the after-school program at the Big Ugly Community Center in Harts.
Boling works for Step by Step, which oversees the community center and its after-school program. Throughout the pandemic, she delivered meals and snacks to the children in the program, and even brought them activities they could do at home.
“We know these kids. Some of them have been in the program six years and I’ve watched them growing up,” she said.
The deliveries got the attention of the political advocacy group West Virginia Can’t Wait, and the group gave Boling its Hometown Hero award during a 3:30 p.m. presentation on Wednesday, March 23, at the Big Ugly Community Center. The $2,000 award honors West Virginians for their “courage to do what needs done,” WV Can’t Wait co-chair Stephen Smith said.
The early days of the pandemic were full of fear, Boling said.
“It was during a hard time, you know? With everything shut down and everybody afraid. People were talking about it on Facebook,” she said.
Everyone was feeling it, even Boling, but she said that’s no reason to let fear rule.
“I’m not saying I wasn’t afraid. We had shields and masks and gloves — you know, that sort of thing. We were protecting ourselves. I just couldn’t sit back and see people in need. I always give it to the Lord. The Lord told me to do it, so we did it,” Boling said.
The community center is a half-hour’s drive from any other public building — in any direction. The kids who go to the after-school program there get supper and a snack, on top of the two meals available at school, Smith said. With everyone now in homeschool, families that weren’t used to providing three full meals a day during school time now had an extra burden.
While food pickups were available, they would still be hard to access for anyone without a reliable vehicle or enough gas money, Smith said.
The first Monday after COVID hit, Boling organized volunteers to make daily snack and supper packages and then spear-headed their delivery to the 100 or so families most challenged by the pandemic, Smith said.
“We have so many kids who live out the side hollows, off of the main roads. Those are the families I was concerned about and started with. They couldn’t meet the buses to pick up the food that was being brought from the schools,” Boling said.
The program started out with Boling and two of her co-workers, Rachael Boling and Kent Dempsey, who worked for the Step by Step after-school program in Chapmanville at the time. After two months of shuttling food to families farthest from resources, Boling got extra funding from Step by Step and expanded the program to include more workers and even buses to deliver meals.
Boling also sent home packets detailing how families could make the same “feelings wheels” they used in the after-school program at the Big Ugly Community Center. Boling had introduced “feelings wheels” so the children could show their emotions in a healthy way when they didn’t feel like putting them into words.
She also put together fun activities for the families — on topics ranging from exploring nature to arts and crafts, ancestry, and cooking lessons. Boling even sent along ingredients with the cooking lessons so families could replicate the meals. And the brief visits, though restricted by so many now-familiar social distancing protocols, often were a highlight for everyone involved, Smith said.
This service continued, non-stop through the summer of 2021. Even when the community center resumed on-site programs, weekly drop-offs of fun activities continued for those who did not feel ready to have their students attending in-person activities, Smith said.
Boling’s dedication to her community is perfectly in line with the underlying theme of West Virginia Can’t Wait, Smith said. The philosophy of the group is that the Mountain State needs a government led by people who work the hardest and bear the greatest burdens — a people’s government, he said.
“We are a statewide organization that’s committed to winning a people’s government in the Mountain State. We want a government where the people who work the hardest and sacrifice the most are also the ones who get to write the laws. We believe that the people on the ground, that the people who are closest to the problem, are the ones who should be trusted to solve it,” Smith said.
In addition to a $2,000 award, Hometown Heroes receive free ongoing leadership training and coaching, as well as access to mental health and safety services and a network of like-minded people who are working to make a difference in their communities.
Boling plans to use the money she received from the award to pay a small stipend to 10 of the teens in her after-school program to act as interns at the community center this summer performing a variety of tasks. She will take the kids on field trips to Thurmond, W.Va., and Camden Park with any funds left.
“I don’t like recognition for the things I do. I could not have accomplished anything if not for my own family, my family at the center, and all the people around me. They all deserve it as much as I do,” Boling said. “I did like the opportunity to be able to have additional funding that I can use for our summer program this summer. That part I did like.”