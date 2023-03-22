TOWSON, MD — A native of Hamlin has been working as the head women’s basketball coach at Monmouth University, and recently led her team to victory.
The university named Ginny Boggess as the ninth head women’s basketball coach in program history on April 8, 2021. Boggess graduated from Hamlin High School in 1999 and was coached by Kim Clayton.
Boggess made an immediate impact on the program in her first season with the Hawks. She led Monmouth to a 14-16 overall mark and 9-11 record in MAAC play, marking a 12-win turnaround that also included a seven-win improvement in conference contests. It was the largest turnaround in program history from one year to the next in both overall and conference victories. It was also the most overall and conference wins for the Hawks since the 2018-19 season.
With Boggess at the helm, the 2021-22 team was the fastest to reach double-digit wins in a season since the 2010-11 campaign. Boggess was additionally the second-fastest head coach in program history to reach double-digit wins in their inaugural season.
The Hawks made numerous improvements on the offensive and defensive end with Boggess leading the way. The team increased its pace of play and averaged its most points per game and eclipsed the 60-point mark more than any previous Hawks’ team since the 2016-17 squad. Monmouth also held its best team shooting percentage, made the most three-pointers and dished out the most assists since the 2017-18 campaign. On the defensive end, the Hawks ranked 52nd nationally in three-point field goal defense and denied the most shots since the 2017-18 season.
For the first time, a seven seed clinched its first Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championship with an 80-55 win over number one Towson University and have won four games in four days.
“It is hard to put into words what this championship means to me and to Monmouth Women’s Basketball,” Boggess said. “Growing up in Hamlin and being a Bobcat was everything to my identity as a young woman and truly laid the foundation of what it means to represent a school with pride. I have carried the value of connection with me throughout my career because of my roots and I will never forget the community that raised me. Thank you for the continued, unwavering support for so many years.”
Monmouth earned the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with the win and will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1983. The Hawks will faced Tennessee Tech in a First Four game on Thursday, Mar. 16.
“We talked yesterday about the buy in and the vulnerability of the what if and that was a pivotal moment for our team,” Boggess said. “Our players were ready to go today. We hit hard, hit first, and weathered the storm. Invest in the things that are important. I’m grateful for my staff, you win the locker room, and the scoreboard takes care of itself.”