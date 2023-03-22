Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Boggess
Ginny Boggess, 1999 Hamlin High School graduate and head girls basketball coach for Monmouth College

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

TOWSON, MD — A native of Hamlin has been working as the head women’s basketball coach at Monmouth University, and recently led her team to victory.

The university named Ginny Boggess as the ninth head women’s basketball coach in program history on April 8, 2021. Boggess graduated from Hamlin High School in 1999 and was coached by Kim Clayton.

