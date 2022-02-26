HAMLIN – The Lincoln County Board of Education voted 3-2 to make masks optional for students during its regular meeting February 22.
The dissenting votes from President Steve Priestley and member Fred Curry were not out of disagreement with the option to make masks optional for students and staff, but rather them questioning whether the motion could legally be made during Tuesday’s meeting.
Priestley argued that the motion was out of order when made by board member Rodney Baker because he said it was not an action item on the meeting agenda.
“I don’t think we can act today,” Priestley said. “It’s not on our agenda…I think it would be out of order because it’s not known to the public that the board is possibly going to change course and the public has a right to know ahead of time.”
Baker countered that COVID-19 being listed as a continuous item on agendas for each regular meeting had been done so that members could be fluid in updating protocols as needed. Baker also argued that he made his intention to make this particular motion known during the previous meeting.
“I think COVID is placed on our agenda every week,” Baker said. “For every meeting we talk about COVID and at every meeting when we talk about COVID, we talk about our ability to act rapidly and flexibly to deal with COVID situations. I think it’s on here, I think it’s proper for me to make a motion to abolish masks. As the board president, you can prohibit me from doing that if you wish. I’m still going to do it and put it on the record. We’ll see what the other board members think about it.”
Indeed, during the meeting Feb. 15 Baker said when the time came he would make a motion for masks to be optional after receiving a positive update from Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeff Kelley.
“I’ve seen a couple of different counties that have stepped away from the mask mandate,” Baker said. “It’s been no big public secret that I’ve never liked having to mask our students or be masked myself, but that was the only option to keep our schools open under the law. As soon as there is an opportunity to go mask optional and comply with the law I certainly will make that motion.”
The item was again placed on the agenda of an already scheduled special session Friday. Kelley said Thursday this was to make sure the record was clear that a new guidance specific to masks had been passed after seeking guidance from legal counsel. However, Kelley said the new policy was already in place beginning Wednesday.
Under the previous guidance, masks were required for all students, staff and visitors when Lincoln County community transition was high (red) or substantial (orange) on the CDC map. Masks were also required on school buses for all students at all times, and drivers were to wear masks during loading/unloading of passengers.
Quarantine guidance has also been adjusted recently to coincide with recommendations from the CDC and the Lincoln County Health Department. Positive PCR and rapid tests are recognized by Lincoln County Schools Health Services. Positive students/staff will quarantine at home for a minimum of five days and isolate away from others within the home.
Also in line with the Lincoln County Health Department’s recommendations, school health services is no longer performing contact tracing. Close contacts, regardless of vaccination status, may continue in-person learning if they remain asymptomatic. Contact tracing is also no longer required for times when students are not masking such as during lunch, gym, or during extracurricular activities.
COVID-19 is a continuing agenda item on the Lincoln County Board of Education meeting agendas so that changes can be made as needed.