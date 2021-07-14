HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education voted July 6 to keep the second agriculture teacher position at Lincoln County High School for the upcoming school year after community members came out in support of the post.
The position was on the agenda for the July meeting to be abolished after administrators said they had examined and determined that the numbers did not justify the need for a second position. The post is currently vacant, so simply would not have been posted for a new hire if it had been abolished.
Seth Neal, the other current agriculture instructor at Lincoln County High School, said the second position would actually continue to allow for more flexibility in the program.
“Having that second position was very nice to be able to bounce ideas off of somebody else that has that same perception of agriculture education,” Neal said. “Agriculture education is more than just what you see in the classroom. We go way beyond the classroom environment.”
The second position was first implemented during the 2020 school year through funding from the state level, with Lincoln County Schools agreeing at the time to fund the second year.
Superintendent Jeff Kelley said this agreement was a concern when assessing the position, but that they had talked to the state and were told if it was determined that the position was no longer needed that there was no binding contract saying they had to keep the position.
Neal also mentioned letters of support that he knew had been sent to board members in the last week. There were students and other community members in attendance at the meeting to show their support for the second position as well.
Board member Rodney Baker, however, said he was concerned about the legal implications if the board did not keep the position for at least one more year. He specifically referenced an email exchange with the state in regard to the position.
“As I read this it’s, it may not be a legally binding contract but it clearly says they can help with the first year salary if Lincoln board agrees to pick up second year,” Baker said.
Baker also said he felt that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hands-on courses were left to suffer through the past school year. He said ultimately, the agriculture program should be extended the same courtesy that the JROTC program was given when it was up for elimination.
“How do we look at a hands-on program during COVID, and those programs that haven’t historically shown a decline just based on that one year or even the last year and a half,” Baker said. “These kinds of programs are the ones that suffer most. These are hands-on, there’s a lot of hands-on instruction so these are the classes that suffer the most in the environment that we had last year.”
The board voted to strike that item from the personnel agenda and will re-evaluate during personnel season.