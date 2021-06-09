HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved multiple out-of-state trips for the Lincoln County High School boys basketball team for the month of June. This item on the agenda, however, sparked a conversation about a previously passed policy that now cannot be found.
According to board president Steve Priestley, the board discussed a transportation policy in length about six years ago after a fatal accident involving some Lincoln County softball players on their way home from a game.
“We’ve been researching the board policy on transportation,” Priestley said. “Nobody can find it, that this is what the board’s policy is on transportation of students.”
Priestley said after doing some digging, he found meetings minutes where a new policy was discussed in November 2015 and approved in January 2016. However, the records did not include a copy of the policy that was passed.
Priestley also said policy guidance at the central office reflects a policy last updated in 2011, meaning the one passed in 2016 was never put into place.
Board member Rodney Baker said he also remembers when this issue was previously discussed by the board for multiple reasons in the past.
“I know exactly why this conversation came about,” Baker said. “There was the incident at LCHS where the softball or baseball team took off in private vehicles because they couldn’t get a bus, went to a game and someone raised cane. And there was an incident at Guyan Valley where the soccer team, of which one of my kids was a member I believe at the time, didn’t get to go to a soccer game because of no buses available. So that’s how that all came about.”
Baker said one thing he did remember was specifically, with the superintendent’s approval, private vehicle transportation for students was allowed as a last resort.
In the instance June 1, the board amended the agenda to allow the students to be transported to each of the events by county bus. These include camps at Georgetown College June 7-9, Cedarville University June 17-19 and Marietta College June 21-23.
The board also decided to possibly spend time this summer once again creating and approving an updated travel policy for the county so there is not confusion in the future.
Other items approved June 1 include:
- Memo of understanding between Lincoln County Schools and Guyan Valley Middle School for 21st Century Learning Community Center after-school and summer programs
- Job description and postings for three IEP Compliance Specialists/Diagnosticians
- Job posting for a school psychologist
- Non-traditional days for the 2021-2022 school calendar