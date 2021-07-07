HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved the creation and posting of the position of full-time director of transportation during its meeting June 29. This came after a two and-a-half hour executive session that included discussion of this and other personnel matters.
Board President Steve Priestley was the only member to vote against creation of the position.
Most of the discussion surrounding the position at the June 29 meeting happened within the executive session, but this is not the first time the board has discussed the issue.
It was first recommended to the board that the position be reinstated after a presentation June 15 on the continuing compliance issues in the transportation department.
Jeff Huffman, the former Boone County Schools superintendent who entered a contract with Lincoln County beginning March 8 to focus on the efficiency of operations within the transportation department coupled with its financial operations, provided an hour-long update to the board during its meeting June 15.
The issues Huffman has been looking at include:
- inadequate purchasing procedures
- excessive overtime among employees
- lack of oversight of supplemental pay process
- purchasing inconsistencies and non-compliance
- inadequate records regarding bus repairs
- maintenance and parts replacement
- maintenance schedule of bus fleet that exceeded the preventative maintenance window and may have resulted in buses breaking down
One issue Huffman focused heavily on in the recent presentation was the previous lack of preventative maintenance inspections. He said in the time period from September 2020 to February 2021, 249 inspections were scheduled according to a calendar provided to him in March. Of those, only 33 were actually completed.
“Let me share with you some of the things that were said to me by employees in the transportation department,” Huffman said. “Now these are not people out on the street. These are people who work every single day in the transportation ‘It was almost Christmas before any (preventative maintenance inspections) were done.’ And that’s reflected in the documents that are in the files also.”
Huffman said he was also told, and had heard himself on the radio since starting in March, that operators were often told not to bring buses in because the mechanics did not have time to get to them for preventative maintenance.
When looking at files, Huffman also found some buses in the 60-bus fleet had not had recorded preventative maintenance inspections in a year or longer. West Virginia Department of Education Policy 4336, however, requires these inspections be done every 20 days or at least within 40 days maximum.
Huffman said he has also personally seen multiple operators not completing required pre-trip inspections before going to pick up students in the morning or afternoons. He said these inspections can often help a driver spot issues before they lead to a breakdown on the route.
Other issues Huffman mentioned included the age of buses in the fleet, a lack of an inventory log for parts in the garage and there being no established protocol for where buses are parked. He said the latter can lead to buses garnering a greater amount of mileage than they would otherwise due to where some are being parked currently in relation to the routes they run.
Huffman said, ultimately, having a full-time director in place would allow for expectations to be set and to have someone responsible for ensuring they are met.
“Expectations need to be ramped up dramatically,” Huffman said. “That’s just being honest with you. People can do more than what they’ve been expected to do, what they’ve been allowed to do.”
The position of full-time director of transportation was eliminated by the board approximately two years ago to cut costs, according to both Priestley and member Rodney Baker.
“It was mentioned about why we abolished the director in the first place,” Priestley said June 15. “At the time, I think we were looking at $110,000 in savings in a year by having that position cut. We were then and are continuing to lose enrollment, we continue to lose funding.”
Baker and Superintendent Jeff Kelley, however, both said at the time they felt the cost of having a full-time director would actually lead to a savings for the county in the long run.
“We’re here to do the best job that we can for our kids and spend every dollar as wisely as we can,” Baker said. “Sometimes that means spending money to save money, or spending money to give our kids what they deserve.”
The approved job description included a lengthy list of 42 major duties and responsibilities. Most are in direct relation to addressing the ongoing issues seen in the department.