HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education held its first public hearing on its calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
The public hearings, in accordance with West Virginia Code §18-5-45, are held each year to receive input from the public on the calendar. There were no public comments during the first hearing March 15.
Board president Steve Priestley said the calendar had been available for public review on the school system’s website, and that a second hearing will be held March 29 during the regularly scheduled board meeting at 1 p.m.
The proposed calendar has students returning Aug. 18, with staff returning Aug. 15 to prepare for the start of the school year.
The school holidays within the term, in accordance with West Virginia Code §18A-5-2, are Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Memorial Day. The school year would be set to end May 31 for students and June 8 for staff.
Thanksgiving break, as currently set, would run from Nov. 21 to 25. Christmas break would run December 22 to Jan. 2. Spring break would take place March 27 to 31. However, these dates are all considered “Out-of-Calendar” days, meaning they can be utilized to make up canceled instructional days if non-instructional days are not adequate.
The proposed plan includes multiple noninstructional days — three curriculum development, two preparation for opening/closing schools, five professional learning, one parent-teacher conference, six outside school environment, one election and seven holidays.
Graduation for Lincoln County High School would be set for Friday, May 26, 2023.
The calendar will remain on public review and will be voted on after the second hearing takes place.
