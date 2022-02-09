HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved makeup days for students for recent cancellations.
January brought with it multiple winter storms, which led to cancellations and delays in schools.
The board approved make-up days for the cancellations on Jan. 7, 18 and 20 during its meeting Feb. 1.
March 4, 11 and 18 will now serve as instructional days to make up for these snow days. Board President Steve Priestley clarified during the meeting that none of these dates fall during the current spring break.
School was again canceled Friday, February 4 due to winter weather and flooding across Lincoln County. A make-up for this will likely be approved at a later date in accordance to county policy 8210 pertaining to the school calendar, and in line with West Virginia State Code.
During its brief meeting Feb. 1, Superintendent Jeff Kelley also again mentioned COVID-19 cases in county schools, and said school-wide closures he had previously mentioned the possibility of were already being seen.
Hamlin PK-8 and West Hamlin Elementary both operated on remote status for the majority of last week due to “multiple positive cases among students and staff.”
Kelley also mentioned there may be upcoming changes to some of the COVID-19 guidelines in place based on guidance received from the West Virginia Department of Education.
This guidance deals with quarantine protocols and contact tracing. As of Friday, changes to the policy had not yet been announced.
In other Lincoln Co. BOE business:
The purchase of Lovejoy Property adjacent to the current Duval PK-8 for $346,500
Lauren Bell to be at West Hamlin Elementary with Katherine Becker to participate in the Residency Program as stated by WVDE in Policy 5100
Brittney Webb to be at West Hamlin Elementary with Kelley King to participate in the Residency Program as stated by WVDE in Policy 5100
The Lincoln County Board of Education is set to meet again in regular session at 6 p.m. Feb. 15.