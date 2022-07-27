Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Lincoln County Board of Education recently reviewed updated designs for the new Duval PK-8.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education recently got a glimpse of the design of the new Duval PK-8.

Greg Martin of Williamson-Shriver presented some design plans and digital drawings to the board during a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, July 19, at the central offices.

