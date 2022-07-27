HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education recently got a glimpse of the design of the new Duval PK-8.
Greg Martin of Williamson-Shriver presented some design plans and digital drawings to the board during a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, July 19, at the central offices.
The new school will be a 90,000-square-foot single-story structure. The $30 million project is being funded by the West Virginia School Building Authority. The board recently approved a $5 million financing package that included $3 million for heating and cooling equipment for the new school.
Martin said demolition of the old school and construction of the new building will begin in 2023.
The new school will have two distinct sections, one for elementary schoolers and one for middle schoolers.
Preschoolers, kindergartners, and first-graders will have their own wing in the elementary section, complete with separate restrooms. The preschool and kindergarten classrooms will also have individual bathrooms.
Grades two through five will be in a separate area.
The elementary section will also feature a resource room, a music classroom with a stage, and a physical education classroom.
The middle school side will have a gymnasium with bleachers, a locker room, showers, restrooms, and a concession stand. There will also be a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics center in the middle-school wing, as well as another science classroom.
The plans also show an art classroom and a band room on the middle school side.
The cafeteria and dining area is in the center and will be shared by the entire school, Martin said.
The school will have separate parent and bus loops outside, along with covered areas in the front of the building, Martin said.
The exterior will be mostly brick with some metal, Martin said.
Preschoolers will have a fenced-in play area located right outside of their classroom in the back.
Security was a priority in the design, Martin said. There will be an entrance vestibule and the main office will separate anyone coming through from the student population. There will be few other exterior entrances and those will be highly controlled.
Other features will include a panic button in the office that initiates a lockdown and shut off points for the academic wings.
Martin said the school system will need to remove the playground equipment at the old school before demolition begins.
There is also a Vietnam-era monument at the school that will be removed and stored until it can be placed at the new school.
Martin said his firm will work with the school board on establishing a spot for the monument at the new school.