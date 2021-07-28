HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education voted July 20 to place three policies on public review for 30 days. These policies pertain to tuition reimbursement, programs of study for English learners and parent and family member participation in Title I programs.
The tuition reimbursement policy relates to requests from educators who are seeking additional endorsements or a certification renewal. The new version of the policy would remove the entire section of language in relation to Title I teachers.
The English learners policy would be updated with new language in line with the Elementary and Secondary Education Act.
Similarly, the parent and family member participation in Title I programs policy is also just being cleaned up with revised language.
All three policies will be available on the Lincoln County Schools website for the 30-day duration for review and comments.
Also approved July 20 were the following:
- MOU between Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative and Lincoln County Schools for one Part Time Technology Clerk in the amount of $32,725.88.
- MOU between Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative and Lincoln County Schools for School Bus Driver Training.
- MOU between Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative, Leslie Tyree and the Board of Education of Lincoln County. Agreement entered into on July 1, 2021 for the annual amount of $38,608.
- MOU between Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative and Lincoln County Schools for the shared services position of “Title IX Investigator”. This agreement is entered into on July 1, 2021 for the sum of $15,000 per year, payable in monthly increments for the period of one year.
- Adopt the Safe Schools Training Policy.
- Contract of Services with Paula Staley, School Improvement Specialist, from Aug. 1, 2021-Dec. 3, 2021 up to 50 days at $550 for a total of $27,500.
- Revised External Contract of Services with Jeff Huffman extending the contract to Feb. 28, 2022, with a daily rate of $500 per day for an additional 50 days totaling $25,000.
- Approve Job Description for Physical Therapist.
- Approve the creation and posting for a Half-Time Physical Therapist Position.
- Agreement with Harts Area Community Center beginning July 1, 2021, in the amount of $10,000 for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The Lincoln County Board of Education was expected to meet at 1 p.m. July 27. The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 3.