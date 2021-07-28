HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education outlined the process it will take for choosing a new board member to fill the vacancy left by the recent passing of member Larry Wilkerson.
Board President Steve Priestley said he put a legal notice in the July 21 edition of The Lincoln Journal seeking applicants.
Priestley said anyone is welcome to submit a letter of interest, but noted that no more than two board members may serve from the same magisterial district. This requirement may preclude some applicants from being eligible for the seat.
Priestley said the process is in line with the county policy for filling vacancies, which was adopted in 2011.
The board has 45 days from the date of the vacancy to choose a new member. If they fail to do so before then, the state superintendent is required to appoint someone to fill the seat.
However, the board is tentatively planning to conduct interviews and make a selection at the regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 3.
Anyone interested in the seat is required to submit their letter to Priestley by 4 p.m. Aug. 2 for consideration. Letters that include the person’s address and phone number can be mailed to: Steve Priestley, President, Lincoln County Board of Education, PO Box 92, Hamlin, WV 25523.
The person appointed will serve until June 30, 2022. Wilkerson’s unexpired term for two more years will be on the ballot during the primary election next year.
Lincoln County Schools announced the passing of board member Larry Wilkerson in a Facebook post July 8. Wilkerson was 83.
“Lincoln County Schools mourns the loss of Board member, Larry Wilkerson,” the post stated.
“Mr. Wilkerson served the students of Lincoln County as a teacher, principal and superintendent prior to serving the community on the Board of Education. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”
Superintendent Jeff Kelley said Wilkerson was a wonderful man and advocate for the students in Lincoln County.
“We’re in a little bit of disbelief,” Kelley said. “Everything happened so quickly. It’s just a really sad day. What a wonderful gentleman, great to work with and truly going to be missed without question. And I think I speak on behalf of everybody, at least here in central office, that he is going to be greatly missed.”
He was a 1956 graduate of Duval High School and a 1960 graduate of Marshall University. He began teaching at Duval High School in 1960 and went on to become its vice-principal and principal, having taken a few years away from Duval High School to guide the Lincoln County School System as the superintendent of schools. He retired as the principal of Duval High School in 1989.
After retirement, Wilkerson devoted his time to Wilkerson Christmas Tree Farm, which he began with his wife in the spring of 1971.
Wilkerson leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Syble; two daughters; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.