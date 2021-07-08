HAMLIN – Lincoln County Schools announced the passing of board member Larry Wilkerson in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon. Wilkerson was 83.
“Lincoln County Schools mourns the loss of Board member, Larry Wilkerson,” the post stated. “Mr. Wilkerson served the students of Lincoln County as a teacher, principal and superintendent prior to serving the community on the Board of Education. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”
He was a 1956 graduate of Duval High School and a 1960 graduate of Marshall University. He began teaching at Duval High School in 1960 and went on to become its vice-principal and principal, having taken a few years away from Duval High School to guide the Lincoln County School System as their Superintendent of Schools. He retired as the principal of Duval High School in 1989.
Superintendent Jeff Kelley said Wilkerson was a wonderful man and advocate for the students in Lincoln County.
“We’re in a little bit of disbelief,” Kelley said. “Everything happened so quickly. It’s just a really sad day. What a wonderful gentleman, great to work with and truly going to be missed without question. And I think I speak on behalf of everybody, at least here in central office, that he is going to be greatly missed.”
After retirement, Wilkerson devoted his time to Wilkerson Christmas Tree Farm, which he began with his wife in the spring of 1971.
Wilkerson leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Syble; two daughters; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10. Burial will be at the Wilkerson Christmas Tree Farm Cemetery in Griffithsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests instead donations in his honor be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.