HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education has began implementing recommendations from a recent member effectiveness review from the West Virginia Department of Education.
Superintendent Jeff Kelley said Oct. 19 that the report included six recommendations in total, some of which were corrected before the board received the state’s findings.
One focus area dealt with the way board members vote. According to the state’s report, some members “were not always comfortable” with the general consent style that was used by President Steve Priestley.
Priestley spent time in a previous meeting explaining this finding from the report and said he was going to work to be more consistent in the way he calls for votes and to no longer ask if it’s an “all yes vote.”
The same finding also recommended that the board begin live streaming meetings and make the videos available online to be more accessible to stakeholders. The board has began testing equipment to regularly livestream its meetings. Kelley said Oct. 19 that they were looking at possibly purchasing more equipment to ensure good sound quality in the videos.
The second area of needed improvement deals with the Local School Improvement Councils and the need for the board to be involved with them more regularly. Kelley said Oct. 19 that he and Priestley will be looking more closely at the state policy for LSIC reporting to see what can be done to spread the reports more throughout the school year.
The final area of improvement deals with county policies. According to the findings, approximately 84 percent of the county’s policies have not been updated or revised in over 10 years.
This review comes as part of the State of Emergency in Lincoln County Schools, which was extended by the West Virginia State Board of Education in June.
The options available to the board at the time included a takeover of the county’s school system, and extension of the state of emergency or pulling back from Lincoln County. The state board met in executive session for over an hour before emerging with a decision.
During the meeting, a Special Circumstance review on Lincoln County Schools was also presented to show progress being made in non-compliance areas across the county during the first six months.
Last year, the West Virginia Department of Education launched a Special Circumstance of Review for the entire county school system following a Special Circumstance of Review for Guyan Valley Middle School. This resulted in several areas of non-compliance, including some that endangered the health and well-being of students.
Following the review, the county implemented several changes, including hiring a new superintendent and a new principal of Guyan Valley Middle School. Additionally, the district hired a school improvement specialist to address the deficiencies at Guyan Valley Middle School.