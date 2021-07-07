The Lincoln County Board of Education honored professional and service retirees for the 2020-2021 school year during its meeting on June 29. Nine of the individuals were in attendance to be recognized.
Pictured from left to right, front row: retirees Betty Bobbitt, Josephine Arnold, Mitzi Roberts, Yuvonne Brown and Bruce Tulley.
Pictured from left to right, second row: retirees Geneva Paris, Eddie Paris, Vivian Linville and Joey White; Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield and Superintendent Jeff Kelley.
Pictured from left to right, third row: board members Fred Curry, Rodney Baker, President Steve Priestley and member Dana Snyder.