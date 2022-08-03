Victoria Brady, center, is presented with an award by Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Kelley, left, and Board of Education member Sheila “Butchie” Burns, right. Brady was honored recently by the Lincoln County Board of Education for raising a feeder heifer, Ruby, for the Cabell County Fair and donating half of the proceeds from its sale at the auction to assist a local West Virginia State Police trooper who was injured off-duty.
HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved a new levy and honored a student from Lincoln County High School as it worked through its agenda last week.
The approved the levy during a meeting on July 26, at the Lincoln County Central Offices in Hamlin (See a related story breaking down the levy in this edition of The Lincoln Journal).
If approved by voters in the general election Nov. 8, the levy would begin July 1, 2024.
The levy will generate $3,106,607 annually for a total of $15,533,035 over its five-year term, according to a copy provided with the meeting’s agenda.
The proposed levy includes a $400 pay increase for service personnel, who currently receive virtually nothing from the levy, Board President David Bell said. Teachers and retirees already receive a small amount from the existing levy, he said.
The board recognized LCHS student Victoria Brady as a Lincoln County Schools Ambassador of Goodwill. Brady is a member of Future Farmers of America and raised a feeder heifer for the Cabell County Fair. She plans to donate half of the proceeds from its sale at auction to a trooper from the West Virginia State Police who was injured in an off-duty accident.
Brady went on to place fifth in the feeder heifer show at the fair. Ruby earned a record-setting $25,000.
During board comments, Bell said he would like to see the cable channel provided to the school system by Armstrong Cable used for educational programming.
The channel is mostly used for athletic events, but could be used for a number of educational programs.
“It will be possible to earn class credit through this aspect of virtual learning. The possibilities of improving academics through the use of this channel are great. It is my hope that we can begin seeing results by the beginning of the second semester,” Bell said.
Superintendent Jeffrey Kelley said progress is continuing on switching LCHS from a trimester to a semester. Special education scheduling was almost complete.
The next board meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at the central offices.