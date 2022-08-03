Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Victoria Brady BOE

Victoria Brady, center, is presented with an award by Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Kelley, left, and Board of Education member Sheila “Butchie” Burns, right. Brady was honored recently by the Lincoln County Board of Education for raising a feeder heifer, Ruby, for the Cabell County Fair and donating half of the proceeds from its sale at the auction to assist a local West Virginia State Police trooper who was injured off-duty.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved a new levy and honored a student from Lincoln County High School as it worked through its agenda last week.

The approved the levy during a meeting on July 26, at the Lincoln County Central Offices in Hamlin (See a related story breaking down the levy in this edition of The Lincoln Journal).

