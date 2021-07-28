HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education voted to enter into a memo of understanding with the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services in relation to the MAXimum PizzAbilities restaurant project.
Through the MOU, rehabilitation services will pay Lincoln County High School special education instructors Kayla Shaffer and Casey Campbell for 150 hours each to cover the time they have spent through the summer working to prepare the restaurant for the upcoming school year.
“We already utilize that agency for transition services at the high school,” Shaffer said.
Despite a period of time spent without a special education director, Shaffer said, they have taken the project on to ensure it would remain on the estimated timeline from its inception and the purchase of the building.
The partnership with rehabilitation services is an effort to expand the existing transition program for students with disabilities into a model “Pre-Employment Transition Services scenario that offers job exploration, work-based learning experiences and community integrated employment opportunities for eligible students.”
Shaffer said the partnership will not only benefit current students, but they are also hoping past students can also receive opportunities.
When asked about progress on the building itself, Shaffer said they are on track to have students working in the restaurant during school hours likely at the beginning of September. She also said they are exploring the possibility of opening outside of school hours during some sporting events.
She said the restaurant will have a similar security set-up as the schools, so the instructor on hand at the time will have control over who and how many people come in to the restaurant. She said this is both for safety and to ensure the students are not overwhelmed with too many customers at any given time.
Board member Dana Snyder said he stopped in to the restaurant and commended the work that has been done on remodeling the building.
He also said he got a chance to taste test a pizza out of the newly installed oven.
More information will be posted on the MAXimum PizzAbilities Facebook page as the start of school and opening date draw closer.