Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — A familiar spokesman of Marshall University updated the Lincoln County Board of Education last week about exciting things that are happening in Huntington.

Glen Midkiff is a Lincoln County native who went to Marshall and now works for the university as chief of staff for academic affairs. Midkiff was back in his home county to speak to the board of education during a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.

Tags

Recommended for you