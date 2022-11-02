HAMLIN — A familiar spokesman of Marshall University updated the Lincoln County Board of Education last week about exciting things that are happening in Huntington.
Glen Midkiff is a Lincoln County native who went to Marshall and now works for the university as chief of staff for academic affairs. Midkiff was back in his home county to speak to the board of education during a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.
Midkiff graduated from the since-consolidated Guyan Valley High School. He holds four degrees from Marshall and was happy to be back in Lincoln County to talk about what’s been happening at the university.
“Marshall University means a lot to me. Because of Marshall University. I am where I am today. I’m a four-time graduate,” Midkiff said.
Midkiff spoke about the Smith Center for Business and Innovation, a new campus facility that is being constructed on Fourth Avenue in downtown Huntington.
“We’re building a new building that is a $15-million investment into Marshall and Huntington. That entire area will be reprogrammed to be an innovation district. There will be new housing, a residential area, more businesses. You’re going to see a lot of new development on Fourth Avenue,” Midkiff said.
Marshall places a lot of focus on after-education employment and that focus has been increasing, Midkiff said.
“We get them internships with local companies, out of state companies, and global companies. We’re going to get our students really great jobs. They may start with a backpack but they’re going to finish with a briefcase. And we’re going to be with them every step of the way until they get their career,” Midkiff said.
The university is also placing emphasis on affordability. In 2023, 100 students will graduate without debt. In 10 years, the hope is every student will graduate debt-free, he said.
“How are we doing this? It’s through federal grants and scholarships that we have available. In 10 years, we hope that every student who graduates will graduate debt-free. This doesn’t mean it’s tuition free. They will still have responsibilities to perform. This is not debt cancellation. This is students taking responsibility for their education but also us helping them by making sure they are able to have social mobility when they graduate,” Midkiff said.
Midkiff said the university wants local schools to increase the number of students filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
“We have to increase our FAFSA rates. I remember being at Guyan Valley High School. I didn’t think it was possible for me to go to Marshall University. Through federal grants and the Promise Scholarship, I was able to go. We want to make sure that students know they’re eligible for financial aid and scholarships at Marshall University,” Midkiff said.
Midkiff pointed to the recent story of a former Lincoln County student and valedictorian, Will Carpenter, who is now an accounting student at Marshall. Carpenter has thrived at Marshall and is continuing to find ways to help pay for his education through grants and scholarships.
“He has excelled and we have found scholarships to give him based on his grade-point average and his merits,” Midkiff said.
Midkiff said there is also an increased focus on providing students with an education in financial literacy to help them become more successful after they graduate.
“We’re going to make sure that students get financial literacy education and financial literacy coaching. We expect them to do an internship or some form of experiential learning, whatever that may be, to be successful. We want to make sure our students are getting great jobs,” Midkiff said. At the conclusion of his presentation to the board, members asked if Midkiff would be willing to return to Lincoln County to talk to students at the high school about their post-graduation options. Midkiff said he would be happy to do that.
The next board meeting was scheduled for Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.