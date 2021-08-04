HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved the extension of a contract with a consultant who has been working to address transportation issues in the school system.
Jeff Huffman, the former Boone County Schools superintendent who entered into a contract with Lincoln County beginning March 8 to focus on the efficiency of operations within the transportation department coupled with its financial operations, has now had his contract extended to February 28, 2022. This adds an additional 50 days to his original contract.
The issues Huffman has been looking at include inadequate purchasing procedures; excessive overtime among employees; lack of oversight of supplemental pay process; purchasing inconsistencies and non-compliance; and inadequate records regarding bus repairs, maintenance and parts replacement; and maintenance schedule of bus fleet that exceeded the preventative maintenance window and may have resulted in buses breaking down.
One issue Huffman focused heavily on during his last presentation to the board in June was the previous lack of preventative maintenance inspections. He said in the time period from September 2020 to February 2021, 249 inspections were scheduled according to a calendar provided to him in March. Of those, only 33 were actually completed.
“Let me share with you some of the things that were said to me by employees in the transportation department,” Huffman said. “Now these are not people out on the street. These are people who work every single day in the transportation… ‘It was almost Christmas before any [preventative maintenance inspections] were done.’ And that’s reflected in the documents that are in the files also.”
Huffman said he was also told, and had heard himself on the radio since starting in March, that operators were often told not to bring buses in because the mechanics did not have time to get to them for preventative maintenance.
When looking at files, Huffman also found some buses in the 60-bus fleet had not had recorded preventative maintenance inspections in a year or longer. West Virginia Department of Education Policy 4336, however, requires these inspections be done every 20 days or at least within 40 days maximum.
Huffman said he has also personally seen multiple operators not completing required pre-trip inspections before going to pick up students in the morning or afternoons. He said these inspections can often help a driver spot issues before they lead to a breakdown on the route.
Other issues Huffman mentioned included the age of buses in the fleet, a lack of an inventory log for parts in the garage and there being no established protocol for where buses are parked. He said the latter can lead to buses garnering a greater amount of mileage than they would otherwise due to where some are being parked currently in relation to the routes they run.
Under the recommendation of Huffman the board re-created the position of full time Director of Transportation, with President Steve Priestley being the only member to vote against the position being brought back. The post was eliminated by the board approximately two years ago to cut costs, according to both Priestley and member Rodney Baker.
“It was mentioned about why we abolished the director in the first place,” Priestley said June 15. “At the time, I think we were looking at $110,000 in savings in a year by having that position cut. We were then and are continuing to lose enrollment, we continue to lose funding.”
Superintendent Jeff Kelley previously said that he feels the money being spent on Huffman is actually an investment that could possibly save the school system money in the long run by addressing the continuing issues being seen in the transportation department.