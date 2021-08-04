HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education was expected to select a new board member to fill the vacancy left by the recent passing of member Larry Wilkerson during its meeting August 3. Due to press deadlines, this coverage can be found online at lincolnjournal.com.
Board President Steve Priestley said anyone was welcome to submit a letter of interest, but noted that no more than two board members may serve from the same magisterial district. This requirement may have precluded some applicants from being eligible for the seat.
Priestley said the process taken was in line with the county policy for filling vacancies, which was adopted in 2011.
The board has 45 days from the date of the vacancy to choose a new member. If they fail to do so before then, the state superintendent is required to appoint someone to fill the seat.
However, the board is tentatively planning to conduct interviews and make their selection at the regularly scheduled meeting August 3.
The person appointed will serve until June 30, 2022. Wilkerson’s unexpired term for two more years will be on the ballot during the primary election next year.
Lincoln County Schools announced the passing of board member Larry Wilkerson in a Facebook post July 8.