DUVAL — The construction of the new Duval PK-8 could begin in January 2023, and the school will likely be a single-story structure that sits farther back from the road than the old building, according to the architect in charge of the project.
On April 5, Greg Martin of Williamson Shriver Architects gave a report on the timeline to raze the old building and construct a new school. Duval PK-8 was shut down last summer over structural concerns, Superintendent Jeff Kelley said.
Right now, the school’s pre-kindergarten through second-grade students are in portable classrooms at Duval, grades three through five are at Hamlin PK-8, and grades six through eight are at the central office.
There is a concurrent project to convert the central offices into a temporary school to house all the students until the new school is built. Martin told the BOE it could take 18 months to finish the building.
Martin said a “planning submission” has been sent to the West Virginia School Building Authority. Preparing that document meant touring other schools in the county and determining the needs at Duval. It also required figuring the number of classrooms and the required square footage, as well as generating a cost per square foot.
The next step is a schematic design submission, which is expected to be completed and sent by the end of April, Martin said.
“After that we will continue through our design development documents, and then we’ll continue through the construction documents, wrapping up those probably around the end of August,” Martin said.
There is a two-week minimum review period before the documents are approved, Martin said, but he hopes to advertise and begin receiving bids around October. If the plan goes accordingly, the BOE will be choosing a contractor in December and the project will be rolling in Jan. 2023.
While everything will depend on the contractors’ timeline from that point, officials hope to have the school ready by summer 2024, Martin said.
Board President Steve Priestly asked when the board would be able to see a floor plan, and Martin said a schematic — and models of the building’s shape — should be ready by the end of April.
The board’s purchase of the property next door made a single-story floor plan possible, Martin said. The plan also calls for a driveway around the building, he said. Designers are working out the optimal position on the site for the building, but Martin said the structure should sit farther back from the road than the current school.
“I have looked and the idea is to elevate the site from the current location. With that, we have to take the building footprint and move it farther back, actually taking out a little bit of the hillside behind the building as part of the preparation of the site,” Martin said.
Priestley asked if it was true that the SBA required school buildings to be a minimum of 2 feet above the flood plain. Martin confirmed that and said the new building would exceed that requirement.
“We’re going to place the elevation higher than anything that’s been there before,” Martin said.
Some residents of the community have asked Priestley why the demolition is being delayed until the plans for the new school are ready.
“The intent is to bid it as one package, one contractor taking care of it all. Demolishing the building prior to that would require us to put together additional documents and bidding the procedures. I don’t know that it would gain us much time and, of course, we have the portable to relocate,” Martin said.
The often-cited cause of the previous school’s closure lay in the building’s foundations, Board Member Rodney “Rowdy” Baker said.
“Everyone is aware that the existing school was condemned because the foundation didn’t go to bedrock. Will the foundation of the new school be different than the foundation of the new school?” Baker said.
Williamson Shriver employed a geo-technical engineer who determined that moving the school back into the hillside would allow it to sit on bedrock that is much shallower, Martin said.
“The further we’re able to push the building back away from the road, the shallower the rock is,” Martin said.
Baker also asked if the purchase of the adjacent property would save the school system the cost of hauling dirt from the construction site.
“When we looked at that early on, we had an estimated savings of half a million dollars, being able to use that site to relocate some of the soil. Once we get further into the design, we may be able to save more,” Martin said.
Board Member Dana Snyder asked how students and teachers were involved in the design process of the school. Teachers were involved in planning meetings, Martin said, where they discussed what they wanted to see in Duval’s new classrooms. Questionnaires were also sent out and returned, he said.
Board Member Fred Curry asked if the plan included tearing down the house located on the property next to the school. Martin said it was far enough away that it could be left and repurposed at a later date.
Board Member Rod Cummings wanted to know if the single-story structure meant more room for instruction space under the SBA’s funding structure. Martin said stairwells actually factor into the SBA’s formula, since funding amounts are based in part on square-feet of usable instruction space per child and stairwells and elevators subtract from that number.
“Being able to be a single-story, we can take those 1,500 to 2,000 square feet that would be used for stairwells and the elevator, and distribute it throughout the building to other useable areas,” Martin said.
In other business, the BOE:
- Declared one 2006 International bus as surplus property and approved its sale online.
- Approved a revised job description for extra-curricular service position, school bus operator/supervisor.
- Approved a revised job description for a professional position, summer school site coordinator.
- Approved the 2022-2023 school calendar as recommended by the county calendar committee.
- Approved the 2022-2023 parent-friendly school calendar that will be posted on the county web site.
- Policy revision for Policy 8510 Wellness for 30-day public review and comment. Policies are available for review at https://www.lcsdwv.com
- Approved the following school volunteers, who may also serve as bus chaperones for athletic events, academic competitions, or school outings and have completed volunteer orientation: Duval — Amy Deviese, Chad Peters, Melinda Peters, Natasha Toney, and Mikayla Toppins; Ranger — Anthony Scott Bias and Tesha Bias; West Hamlin — Jerica Adkins, Leah Adkins, Lynette Adkins, Cuba Aiken, Elizabeth Bailey, Allison Bell, Samuel Casto, Kathryn “Kassie” Collins, Gail Crum, Paula Donahue, Shelby Donahue, Heather Gibson, Rebekah Hatfield, Katie McComas, Martha Morton, Brandon Pritchard, Rebecca Roy, Melissa Schroeder, Samantha Stevens, Olivia Watson, Pam Watson, Peggy Watson, Connie Webb, Robin Garretson; Guyan Valley — Cuba Aikin and Charolette Lloyd.
- Approved a schedule of invoices totaling $637, 918.47.
- Approved the following personnel schedule:
- Employments: William Sias, substitute custodian, effective April 7; Walt McGrady, Hamlin PK-8 assistant baseball coach, effective April 7; Michael Browning, Harts PK-8 assistant baseball coach, 2021-2022 school year;
- Resignations: Sean O’Donoghue, Hamlin soccer coach, effective March 30; Dennis Fusek, Lincoln County High School math teacher, effective March 25; and Brian Adkins, Route 55 bus operator, effective March 31.