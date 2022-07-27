Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
HAMLIN — An excess school levy will be on the ballot for Lincoln County voters in 2024.
Lincoln County Schools chief financial officer Austin Lucas presented levy options to the Lincoln County Board of Education during a meeting Tuesday, July 19, at the central offices in Hamlin.
The board will vote on the levy at its next meeting. If approved, it will be placed on the ballot for the November 2024 election.
The two main options are a levy that basically mirrors the existing one, and another that is similar but includes a $450 pay increase for service personnel, Lucas said.
Whatever option the board chooses, the levy will be $180,000 less than the current one due to a decrease in property values, Lucas said.
Lincoln County voters have consistently approved an excess school levy since the 1960s, Lincoln County Board of Education President David Bell said. Such a long approval streak is evidence that voters want a quality school system.
The current levy is $3.28 million, while the one proposed is $3.1 million, Lucas said.
The levy includes funding for instructional and maintenance supplies, transportation, pensions and dental insurance, as well as state-mandated funding for county libraries.
The levy is on the agenda for the next board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.
In other business, the board:
Approved an agreement with Leader in Me to provide leadership development, student leadership guides, and coaching services for the 2022-2023 school year at Hamlin PK-8 in the amount of $15,063, to be paid from 2022 Title I funds.
Approved an easement and right-of-way request from American Electric Power.
Approved an agreement with Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc. to provide meals for the 2022-2023 school year.
Approved a memorandum of understanding with the West Virginia Department of Education for the purpose of reimbursement for Child Nutrition funds during the 2022-2023 school year.
Approved Western Governors University student Brandy Vance for student teaching at Ranger Elementary with Beverly Davis for 60 days from Aug.15 to Nov. 7, 2022.
Approved 10 hours of work for Lincoln County Community Contacts to work the Aug. 5, 2022, Grandfamilies event at West Hamlin. A total of 10 hours for each Community Contact at $15 per hour.
Approved proposed policy revisions for 30-day public review and comment. The policies are available for review at lcsdwv.com. The affected policies are Policy 5130 — Withdrawal from School, Policy 5140 — Motor Vehicle Driver’s License Restrictions, and Policy 5200 — Attendance.
Approved a schedule of invoices totaling $314,988.40.