Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Reading dog
Buy Now

Dionne Lucas and her partner, Izzi Reada Page, travel around to different Lincoln County schools working with students on their reading skills.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education heard about education initiatives implemented in the last few years in local schools.

The board met on Aug. 16, at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.

Recommended for you