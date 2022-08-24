HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education heard about education initiatives implemented in the last few years in local schools.
The board met on Aug. 16, at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.
Angie Urling, Lisa Hindman, Sarah Dunlap, and Dionne Lucas presented information to the board about various initiatives implemented in the last couple of years in Lincoln County Schools.
Pacing guides and curriculum mapping started last year and will be fully implemented in all schools this year. Reading strategies have been implemented in all kindergarten through third-grade classrooms. The group also reported that pre-kindergarten enrollment is also at an all-time high.
iReady has been implemented in kindergarten through eighth grade and data is being used to create intervention groups that provide help for students exactly where they need it.
Lucas reported the school system has employed a literacy dog for the last five years. Lucas and the pooch, Izzi Reada Page, travel around Lincoln County in the Old School Library Van. The van allows students and teachers to check out books and other resources. The pair was recently recognized by the school system for their work.
Lucas and Izzi have the unique ability to build a rapport with all students, according to Steve Gaines, federal programs director.
“They are charismatic and creative. Dionne and Izzi can see exactly what each child brings to the community. Their whole teaching approach involves finding and using children’s unique strengths to help them overcome their struggles and develop a positive self-concept. Lincoln County Schools would like to extend our sincere thanks for the work of Dionne Lucas and Izzi Reada Page,” Gaines said in a released statement.
Board President David Bell praised the group, as well as all administrators and teachers, for their work on these initiatives, particularly those focusing on early education.
“I’m a big proponent of K-3 education. I make no secret of that. Those are crucial years that probably have the biggest impact on students,” Bell said.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a revised policy for substitutes in areas of critical need and shortage.
- Approved a revised agreement with Mountain State ESC for one accountant, Luke Sheldon, for the 2022-2023 school year in the amount of $76,459, including salary and benefits, from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
- Approved a revised agreement with Mountain State ESC for one registered nurse, Brittany Brogan, for the 2022-2023 school year in the amount of $71,061, including salary and benefits, from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
- Approved a revised agreement with Mountain State ESC for a manager of information systems, Cody Torman, for the 2022-2023 school year in the amount of $81,215, including salary and benefits, from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
- Approved the Independent Contract Agreement with Telehealth Services for Speech and Language Therapy for the 2022-2023 school year, from special education funds.
- Approve the contract with the Town of Hamlin for a Prevention Resource Officer at Lincoln County High School in the amount of $49,387 for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Approved the Epic Communications Amendment for E Rate Funding, Year 26 (2023-2034).
- Approved the creation and job posting for an extracurricular service position for an activity bus operator at Guyan Valley Middle School.
- Approved out-of-county transfers for the 2022-2023 school year: Chrystopher David Garrett-Johnson, Kanawha to Lincoln County High School, and Kaitlan Nicole Vance, Cabell to LCHS.
- Approved out-of-state travel to the ESEA conference Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2023, in Indianapolis, Ind., for Lisa Hindman and Sarah Dunlap.
- Approved a schedule of invoices totaling $771,197.64.