HAMLIN — Lincoln County Schools announced Friday that the main school building at Duval PK-8 would be closed until further notice after receiving a report from CAS Structural Engineering.
The announcement noted that the report recommended more parts of Duval be closed than what already had been late last year, so the administration made the decision to close the facility entirely to take time to review the information in the report.
In another announcement posted to Facebook early Saturday, it was noted that due to the “latest facility concerns” at the school, all summer activities for July 26 to 29 would be moved to the Pre-K Primary building next to the main school. It was also stated that all scheduled activities would continue as planned.
This announcement came a few days after discussion of Duval PK-8 at the July 20 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Education. During this meeting, a member of the community shared concerns during the public comment period about the condition of the building.
“It is public knowledge that the left wing of the building, which contains the cafeteria, has been shut down and deemed unsafe,” said Jessie Thompson of Duval. “This prevents student access to stairwells and fire exits.”
The school was closed for a day in October 2020 due to structural concerns. According to a media report from the time, school officials received a letter from ZMM that stated they didn’t believe there was an imminent threat of the building collapsing, but due to the unpredictability of the structure and out of abundance of caution, students and staff should not be in the cafeteria wing of the building.
The architect engineers also reportedly told the school at the time the rest of the building is structurally sound and remained occupied. Superintendent Jeff Kelley said at the time they shut down the wing that includes the cafeteria due to structural concerns.
Thompson questioned the sources the county is using to monitor the cracks in the building. Kelley said in a previous conversation he had with Thompson that she had requested access to the bi-weekly reports sent to the board on the condition of the building.
“I think it would probably do us some good to make those available,” Kelley said. “There is some engineering jargon in there that may make it a little hard to understand. I think if we put those out for the public to consume, along with some frequently asked questions — I’ll just give you an example, she asked me ‘if I want my kid to go to another school can I do that?’ I said you can go through the out-of-area transfer process like anyone else...These questions that are coming my way, I think it would do us some good to get that information out to our people.”
The board agreed to making these reports available to the public.
“We’ve been watching this like a hawk for what, two years now or longer,” said board member Rodney Baker. “We’ve made sure that we don’t have any reasonable risk of any harm to any child.”
Kelley stated in a May interview with The Lincoln Journal that there are crack detectors in the building being constantly monitored to ensure the school is safe for students. Reports on these are regularly sent to the board with a recommendation on whether or not it is safe for the building to remain open.
During the meeting July 20, he also stated the board has sought an independent second opinion from Thrasher to determine the safety of the building for the upcoming school year. He and Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield said that report is expected to come at any time.
Kelley said his administration is pursuing funds from the School Building Authority to plan for a new facility in the county. The request from Lincoln County Schools was denied last year, but they are in the process of preparing a presentation to apply again.
Thompson also asked about preparation for the upcoming school year — specifically the cafeteria construction, and said she had heard construction had “not been initiated.” The board approved a bid to begin work on the kitchen project at Duval PK-8 to prepare the building for the upcoming school year during its June 29 meeting.
Kelley first mentioned the project back in May when the board requested an update on the situation at Duval for the coming school year.
The plan includes converting the current band room to a kitchen space and continuing to utilize the gymnasium for food service. Contractors are expected to reinforce the walls and cut a new doorway into the wall to allow for kitchen staff to serve the students more seamlessly. The winning bid for this project came from Persinger & Associates and will cost $128,500.
“Persinger and Associates are ready to sign on the contract and begin,” Brumfield said. “But we wanted to see what the second opinion was before we started construction on the kitchen. Why would we go over there and start a six-figure project to begin a kitchen if Thrasher’s report comes back and says something to the contrary.”
Kelley said in the meantime, they are continuing to monitor the situation and have a contingency plan in place for students in the event that the school building be condemned before a new facility is in place.
Thompson said, ultimately, her concern was that there had not been enough of a focus in the last year on the condition of the building. She said she wants to see a proactive plan in place for the safety of the children in the school.
“Last year was a huge loss due to the pandemic,” Thompson said. “The education of our children suffered greatly, and teachers made sacrifices with limited resources. The impact was very challenging and unsettling for everyone. Focus was shifted to persisting through the pandemic instead of the building condition and needed improvements.”
Lincoln County Schools Maintenance Director Greg Gosnay was on the July 27 meeting agenda to discuss Duval. This meeting was scheduled for 1 p.m. at the county office in Hamlin.