HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved the hire of three IEP Compliance Specialists/Diagnosticians during its meeting July 6.
The creation of these positions was approved by the board in early June.
Lynn Hurt has worked with county administrators, educators and staff for the past few months to address issues of non-compliance and suggested these positions to the board during its June 1 meeting. The three compliance specialists/diagnosticians are meant to allow for more monitoring to ensure issues are being addressed and corrected.
“There was no monitoring in place,” Hurt said. “I have a saying, ‘what gets monitored gets done.’ And the monitoring wasn’t there.”
These are positions that were previously filled in the county according to board member Dana Snyder, who at one point served as Director of Special Education in the past. It’s unclear when these positions were eliminated.
All three chosen for the positions will be coming from various roles at Guyan Valley Middle School — Misha Ross, who served as a Title I teacher; Jenny Bird, who was multi-categorical for grades 6-8; and Shannon Watts, who worked as a special education teacher for grades 6-8.
Last year, the West Virginia Department of Education launched a Special Circumstance of Review for the entire county school system following a Special Circumstance of Review for Guyan Valley Middle School. This resulted in several areas of non-compliance, including some that endangered the health and well-being of students.
Hurt said when the State Department came in to do their review, there were 300 IEPs from the previous year that had not been corrected — almost half of the 738 active IEPs in the county. Hurt said under the previous system, these reports were usually turned in during June, returned to teachers in August and then they were given three days before the start of the school year to make any corrections.
The three new IEP Compliance Specialists/Diagnosticians will serve under Joni Shortridge, the new Director for Special Education in the county who began June 7. Shortridge previously served as principal of Guyan Valley Middle School.
Also approved July 6 were the following:
- Mountain State ESC Audiology Contract Agreement beginning July 1 through June 30, 2022 for $15,000.
- Mountain State ESC Medicaid Contract Agreement beginning July 1 through June 30, 2022 for $14,000.
- MOU with West Virginia Department of Education for Child Nutrition 2021-2022 school year.
- MOU with West Virginia Department of Education to participate in the West Virginia SREB Networked Improvement Community.
- Contract with Dan Heumann for LCHS Scheduling Advisor July 6 — December 31 in the amount of $1,500.
- Contract with Richard Tench for LCHS Scheduling Advisor July 6 — December 31 in the amount of $1,500.
- Contract with Shon Price for LCHS Scheduling Advisor July 6 — December 31 in the amount of $1,500.
- Approval of revised job description for Elementary School Principal.
- Approve Payroll Schedule for FY 2021-2022.
- Approve up to ten (10) extra days for Meredith Ramey to provide transition services for students transitioning from West Virginia Birth to Three during summer 2021.
- Revised Summer 2021 Payroll Schedule.
The Lincoln County Board of Education is anticipated to meet again at 6 p.m. July 20.