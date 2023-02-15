Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved the proposed school calendar for the 2023-2024 year during its meeting Feb. 7.

The first day for employees will be Aug. 14, with students set to return Aug. 17. The last day for students will be May 28, 2024, with teachers’ last day being June 6.

