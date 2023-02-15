HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved the proposed school calendar for the 2023-2024 year during its meeting Feb. 7.
The first day for employees will be Aug. 14, with students set to return Aug. 17. The last day for students will be May 28, 2024, with teachers’ last day being June 6.
Graduation for Lincoln County High School at the end of next year’s term has been set for May 24, 2024.
School holidays will be observed on Sept. 4, Nov. 10, Jan. 1, Jan. 15, May 14 and May 27. Additionally, there will be no school for students on Oct. 9 and 27, Nov. 6, Dec. 21, Jan. 26, Feb. 19 and April 1.
Thanksgiving break will be observed Nov. 20-24. Christmas break will be Dec. 22-29. Spring break for next year will fall on March 25-29.
In other business, Superintendent Jeff Kelly recognized Vivian Dial as the County Spelling Bee winner and presented her with a plaque.
Rhonda France made a presentation on the Apple Progress Update. Angie Urling also presented the Student Success Family Guides for PK-3.
The board also approved overnight travel for LCHS JROTC to Camp Dawson in Kingwood, WV on June 10-15 and overnight travel for Lincoln County High School Early Childhood Program and the Educators Rising Organization to Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center in Davis, West Virginia on March 20-22.
The board also approved out of state travel for Midway Elementary fifth grade to Washington, DC on May 21-23.
The board entered an executive session to discuss student disciplinary action. No action was taken after re-entering regular session.
The next regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Education will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 the the central office in Hamlin.
