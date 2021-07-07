HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield’s contract during its meeting June 29 after it was tabled at the previous meeting.
Board President Steve Priestley made the recommendation June 15 that the action item related to the assistant superintendent’s contract be tabled to give the board more time for discussion of specifics within the contract.
Board member Rodney Baker provided some insight into the reasons for the hesitation at the time.
“My understanding is, and this is from things Ms. [Leslie] Tyree has said to us in the past, that the contract as written is contrary to law,” Baker said. “We can discuss this later. As an attorney, not one that practices in this area, you don’t want to complicate legal issues. And I think trying to specify a term with years in the contract and then also saying the ‘at-will status,’ I think those are in direct conflict. I don’t know how you can have both of those in the same contract.”
Approval of the contract came after a two and a half hour executive session, where this contract and other personnel matters were discussed. Revisions to the contract were made during this time, as well as the majority of discussion taking place, and was unanimously approved by the board after coming back to regular session.
Brumfield’s new contract states he is approved for a term that is not to exceed that of current Superintendent Jeff Kelley pursuant to West Virginia State Code. Kelley was approved for a four-year contract extension in May.
Also approved Tuesday were the following:
- Adoption of the 2021-22 board meeting schedule
- Contract with Trina Barrett for 10 days at her daily rate of $217.10 effective June 15 to June 30, 2021
- Contract with Ann Gandy to provide assistance and guidance to the finance office, effective April 15 to June 30, 2021, not to exceed 30 days, according to her contract at $382.68 per day
- Create and post revised job description for Director of Transportation Services
- Out of state bus transportation for Hamlin PK-8 summer school to Carter Caves, Kentucky on July 20
- Hamlin Lions Club agreement beginning July 1 in the amount of $30,000.00
- Accept the bid from Persinger & Associates in the amount of $128,500 for the Duval Kitchen Project
- Accept the bid from WV Paving in the amount of $233,914.00 for Lincoln County High School
- To declare three buses and two trucks as surplus property and offer for sale online
- Award Agent of Record for Workers Compensation Policy effective July 1 to Charlie Robinson of Assured Partners in the amount of $188,525
- Gasoline/diesel bid awarded to Dawson Thompson Oil Company, the current vendor, for the upcoming school year
- Agreement with Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc for meal for the upcoming school year
The Lincoln County Board of Education was scheduled to meet again Tuesday, July 6. The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for 6 p.m. July 20.