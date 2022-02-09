HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved the purchase of a parcel of land adjacent to the current Duval PK-8 building for the upcoming new school project.
The property, which is behind the current school building, will be purchased for $346,500.
Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield said during the meeting Feb. 1 the purchase of the property will allow architects to create a design that will elevate the foundations higher than what was done at the current facility. He said this will also allow the architects to consider a single-story model rather than needing a two story facility to accommodate students.
The West Virginia School Building Authority awarded Lincoln County Schools a total of $24,746,460 to build a new school. The board previously approved the former Duval PK-8 site as the location for the proposed new school for the county.
Lincoln County will receive over half of the funds — $14,746,460 — in the fiscal year 2022 awards cycle of the Needs Project funding. An additional $10 million will be awarded in fiscal year 2023.
The anticipated cost of the project is approximately $27 million. With the funding, Lincoln County will be expected to provide the additional $3 million in matching funds.
The new school project will consolidate Duval Pre-K-8 and Midway Elementary. The West Virginia Board of Education approved these school closures and consolidations in November. The Lincoln County Board of Education approved closures of both facilities in October, pending the construction of a new building.
Architect of Record Greg Martin from Williamson Shriver Architects said his firm has drawn up two preliminary plans of how a new facility could be built at the Duval location, both of which had initial estimates for land prep under $3 million.
Duval and Midway are two of the oldest school buildings in the county, and the displacement of Duval students has made the timing for the project even more crucial.
“We know that there have been issues with the structural integrity of the facility for some time, to the point that we’ve been monitoring that for years,” said Superintendent Jeff Kelley. “Since I’ve been here I know we did that at times monthly, we did it bi-weekly. But we were monitoring that facility for some time.”
A portion of the school was closed in Oct. 2020, and the entire building was closed permanently before the start of school this year.
Kelley said county-wide since the 2012-2013 school year, it is anticipated that the county has seen a drop in enrollment of 664 students. It is anticipated that Duval and Midway make up 197 of those students.
According to calculations with staff numbers for a consolidated school and other costs, it is anticipated that the county would save $849,945.
The project has received increased attention and scrutiny after an architectural report lead to the closure of Duval PK-8’s main building mere weeks before the start of school in August.
Lincoln County Schools first announced in July that the main school building at Duval PK-8 would be permanently closed after receiving a report from CAS Structural Engineering.